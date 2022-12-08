Campfire Audio is entering your Orbit with its first ever wireless earbuds

Campfire Audio has picked up no end of plaudits from audiophiles for its IEM-style wired buds, but the dedicated earphone specialist is now finally moving into the world of cable-free audio, with the new true wireless Orbit.

As much a luxury lifestyle brand as a high-end headphone maker, the Orbit keeps up the Portland company’s habit of out-there design. The two-tone buds feature a somewhat unorthodox geometric shape that the company claims aids comfort as well as adding to their solid, weighty feel.

The housings contain 10mm dynamic drivers with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) film diaphragm, which Campfire says provides a “dynamic listen” with plenty of low-end power, while their LCP diaphragms provide clarity, space and energy for an “engaging and rhythmic listen”.

The Orbit is Bluetooth 5.2 compatible and can support wireless streams up 24-bit/48kHz through AAC and aptX Adaptive codesc support.

There’s a fairly standard claimed battery life of 8.5 hours from a single charge, while the charging case offers a further 30 hours of playback via USB-C or Qi wireless charging.

The buds don’t have any buttons, and all volume and playback are controlled by touch controls on their housings. The box contains a variety of foam and silicone ear tips in various sizes for a perfect fit. Also included is a USB to USB-C charging cord and a Campfire Audio pin ID.

There’s no noise cancellation, but there is dedicated Android and iOS apps allowing you to adjust a seven band EQ, create and recall presets as well as carry out firmware updates.

The Campfire Audio Orbit is now available direct from Campfire’s website (opens in a new tab) for $249 / £249 (around AU$450).

Analysis: Wireless buds from are long overdue from Campfire – but where’s the ANC?

(Image credit: Campfire Audio)

Since having our minds blown by Campfire Audio’s opulent Trifecta luxury wired in-ear monitors earlier this year (now officially available, for $3375/£3399 (opens in a new tab)), we’ve been hoping the brand would one day branch out into the world of true wireless Bluetooth models.

That day has finally come with the launch of the Orbit – and sporting a surprisingly affordable, mid-range price tag to boot.

The MSRP is a little less impressive when active noise cancellation is absent from Campfire audio’s Orbit. It’s a feature we’ve come to expect at this price-point, especially when it’s a key selling point for the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds – our current pick of the best noise cancelling earbuds on the market.

Campfire Audio’s reputation for performance goes before it, nevertheless, and we’re keen to see how the Orbit shape up sonically with those on our best earbuds 2022 list.