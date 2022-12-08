Thursday, December 8, 2022
Tech

Campfire Audio is entering your Orbit with its first ever wireless earbuds

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Campfire Audio wants to enter your Orbit with its first ever true wireless earbuds

Campfire Audio has picked up no end of plaudits from audiophiles for its IEM-style wired buds, but the dedicated earphone specialist is now finally moving into the world of cable-free audio, with the new true wireless Orbit.

As much a luxury lifestyle brand as a high-end headphone maker, the Orbit keeps up the Portland company’s habit of out-there design. The two-tone buds feature a somewhat unorthodox geometric shape that the company claims aids comfort as well as adding to their solid, weighty feel.

