Campers wake to find a 2.5-METRE crocodile sitting on their caravan doorstep

Campers were stunned to find a crocodile lying right outside their caravan door at a popular tourist resort.

The group was awakened by a tumult outside before being warned to ‘don’t come out’ early Tuesday by park staff and holidaymakers.

Nyomi Hogan, of the Dundee Beach Holiday Park west of Darwin, told the Daily Mail Australia that she was woken up by a guest who told her there was a crocodile in the park.

The holidaymakers slept while the crocodile parked itself in front of their caravan (photo)

The reptile (pictured in the video) resisted arrest when it was filmed by campers in swags across the street

Dundee Beach Holiday Park @ 1230am – We woke up to find a 2.5m crocodile walking through the park (we are at the back) looking for dinner and decided to stop opposite our campsite! One of Matt Wright’s NT Croc Hunter ex Guides came to the rescue! Posted by Peta Sheree on Tuesday 2 August 2022

“I thought it would be a small juvenile crocodile, which isn’t usually a problem, but it was an eight-foot crocodile – a very different situation,” Ms Hogan said.

“It was serious, but also quite humorous at the time.”

The crocodile sat outside the caravan for an hour while the park manager called around and talked to others about its topic.

Ms Hogan said the caravan’s occupants were initially furious because the group had attached car lights to the reptile that flashed through their windows.

“They came out to give us a mouthful and said, ‘Can you have your conversation somewhere else, we’ll try to sleep.’

When they told the resident that the crocodile was there, he slammed the door so hard that the door bounced back. “That was actually quite hilarious,” Ms. Hogan said.

Images of the beast being picked up with a rope later in the night were posted to social media by another camper, Peta Sheree.

‘We woke up and found a 2.5 meter long crocodile’ [walking] through the park looking for food and decided to stop opposite our property!’ she wrote.

“We were exactly opposite in our flounces.”

The beast was captured and tied up before rangers came to retrieve it, who said it was rare to find a crocodile in the park.

Ranger Jaylan Marshall said, “With the dogs and the food from the barbecues and stuff, the smells would kind of tempt him to get in too.”

“Never a dull moment in Dundee Park,” Mrs. Hogan said.