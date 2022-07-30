Camper van catches fire as driver is filling it up at Morrisons petrol station in Weymouth

***Do you know how the fire started?*** Contact lizzie.may@mailonline.co.uk

This is the terrifying moment when a family RV goes up in flames at a Morrisons gas station near a popular seaside town.

The American-style Hurricane motorhome turned into a raging inferno when the driver filled it up at the pump at the station in Weymouth, Dorset, as families headed into town for their summer vacation.

The fire completely destroyed the front cabin and the vehicle broke out in front of shocked onlookers before firefighters could extinguish it.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen for miles around.

Three motorcycles fought the fire with hoses as police sent cars out of the station and closed the road.

This is the terrifying moment a family motorhome goes up in flames at a Morrisons gas station near a popular seaside town

It is clear that the occupants were able to escape unharmed.

A man witnessed the aftermath of the inferno as he drove past the Morrisons gas station, where he saw the black, burnt left and front of the vehicle being examined by firefighters.

A spokeswoman for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called to Dorchester Road, Weymouth at 9.11 am this morning.

The American-style Hurricane campervan turned into a raging inferno as the driver filled it up at the pump at the station in Weymouth, Dorset, as families headed into town for their summer holidays

The fire completely destroyed the front cabin, destroying the vehicle in front of shocked onlookers before firefighters could extinguish it

A man witnessed the aftermath of the inferno as he drove past the Morrisons gas station, where he saw the black, burnt left and front of the vehicle being examined by firefighters

“Two crew members from Weymouth and one from Dorchester attended the incident involving a motorhome fire in the fuel pump area of ​​a petrol station.

‘Six breathing apparatus wearers used mains and a hose reel to put out the fire – our stop came at 10:11 am.

“Crews remain on site to mute and check the roof of the gas station for any hot spots.”

Morrisons has been approached today for comment on the incident.