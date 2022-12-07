Campbell MacCallum: Heavily-tattooed gym-junkie lawyer has money laundering charge dropped

<!–

The lawyer for a colorful Queensland criminal lawyer has issued a scathing rebuke to the state’s corruption watchdog after a money laundering charge against his client was dropped.

Campbell MacCallum, a leading Gold Coast criminal lawyer who has sometimes worn a purple suit in court, scored the big win at Brisbane Magistrates Court when his case was briefly mentioned on Tuesday morning.

MacCallum faced a single money laundering charge, but it was dropped and dismissed.

Money laundering charges against Campbell MacCallum (pictured) have been dropped

MacCallum pictured (center, with his legal team) in court: Image: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

His lawyer, Patrick McCafferty KC, made scathing comments about the Crime and Corruption Commission’s (CCC) decision to take the matter to court.

“From the most basic analysis of the facts, it should have been obvious that the CCC’s charges against MacCallum were baseless and should never have been filed,” he told the court.

Indicting MacCallum was a highly irresponsible decision.

McCafferty said the DPP’s decision to suspend the charge was the “only course available”.

“It represented a gross abuse of process, it was a reckless use of valuable resources,” McCafferty said.

“The full capitulation of these charges should serve as some form of vindication for Mr. MacCallum.”

MacCallum still faces seven drug-related charges, including two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of supply of dangerous drugs.

Mr MacCallum said he likes to do his thing and sometimes wore a purple suit to court.

MacCallum posted a joyous photo of Covid isolation on social media during the pandemic

It will go back to court next year.

The charges against Mr. MacCallum were brought against him after a lengthy investigation by the CCC.

A gym junkie, Mr. MacCallum is well known on the Gold Coast for his flashy jewellery, eclectic office and sometimes even wearing a purple suit to court.

The charges against Mr MacCallum were brought against him by the state corruption watchdog in 2020.

MacCallum told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 that he had been fascinated by crime since he was very young and that becoming a defense lawyer was a way to stimulate his interest.

He became known on the Gold Coast for his ‘gangster chic’ office with Versace rugs and posters of 2Pac and Scarface on the wall.

“I decorate my office as I want without taking into account the opinion of others,” he said at the time.

MacCallum said his clients may “identify” with his interests, which include gangster rap music, but they know he’s a professional person.

Only occasionally has her fashion sense messed things up in court, like when the large diamond earrings she used to wear upset a magistrate.

“I’ve never wanted to conform to how people should or shouldn’t look,” she said. ‘I just want to do my thing.’