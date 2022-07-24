Campaigners issue warning and demand change in law to protect victims from soaring cults in Britain

Campaigners have demanded a change in the law to better protect the victims of Britain’s rising number of sinister cults.

In a new report, The Family Survival Trust is urging the government to amend part of the 2015 Serious Crime Act, making it “illegal to engage in compulsive behavior in an intimate or family relationship” so that it also applies on those who are lured into the clutches of cults.

The number of cults in the UK is estimated to have risen from around 500 to a staggering 2,000 since the 1990s.

The Family Survival Trust urges government to better protect victims of cults in the UK

Former Tory Home Secretary Tom Sackville, chairman of the Trust that supports cult victims, said: ‘I strongly oppose charlatans who exploit innocent people and there are no laws to protect them.

‘Compulsory control is now considered a crime if it takes place in a context of domestic violence.

“The idea that exploitation, brainwashing and abuse is only a crime if the person you live with does it to you, but not a crime if your neighbor does it, is strange, implying that mental manipulation cannot be a crime outside of a relationship.

‘Government ministers must now do something about long-term cultic abuse. It’s been getting worse for four decades.’

The Trust’s report – Forced control of cult groups in the UK – contains testimonies from 105 victims from 36 different cults.

Nearly one in five (17 percent) was raped and nearly two thirds (62 percent) worked for low pay or for nothing.

Many described being separated from their family and friends and being looted from their savings.

A new report with testimonies from 105 victims from 36 different sects found that one in five (17 percent) was raped and nearly two-thirds (62 percent) worked for low pay or for nothing.

dr. Alex Stein, a former cult victim and now a trustee of the charity, said: “The psychological dynamics in a cult are the same as those of a coercive controlling domestic relationship.

In both cases, the victim is isolated, abandoned and abused in many ways, including control over their close relationships.

‘That often goes hand in hand with some form of sexual abuse.’

dr. Gillie Jenkinson, 69, who was recruited to a religious sect in the 1970s when she was 20 and now counsels victims, said: “The environment was one of compulsive control, bullying, gaslighting and financial exploitation.”

dr. Jenkinson, who was beaten but escaped after eight years, added: “The government must expand legislation to make coercive control within cult groups a crime.”