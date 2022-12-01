Campaigners for childhood obesity demand a sugar tax on chocolate

Childhood obesity campaigners call for a sugar tax on chocolate, sweets and breakfast cereals as government misses key goal of removing sugar from snacks

A goal to reduce sugar in children’s snacks and meals has been missed by the food industry, in an “abject failure” to tackle childhood obesity.

The government’s controversial Childhood Obesity Plan called for companies to reduce sugar in products such as breakfast cereals, cakes and yogurt by 20 percent by 2020.

The program was strongly criticized for being voluntary, with no measures forcing the food industry to act.

Now a new report reveals that companies are well behind the 20 percent sugar cut, reaching just 3.5 percent by 2020.

In response, campaigners are calling for a ‘sugar tax’ on snacks such as chocolate bars and candy.

Graham MacGregor, a professor of cardiovascular medicine at Queen Mary University of London and chair of the Action on Sugar and Action on Salt campaign groups, said he called on the food industry to take voluntary action to reduce people’s sugar intake by reducing pack size, change or promote low sugars. sugar products, ‘just don’t work’.

WHAT IS THE SUGAR TAX? From April 2018, soft drink companies must pay a levy on drinks with added sugar. If a drink contains between 5g and 8g of sugar per 100ml, the tax is 18p per litre, while if a drink contains more than 8g of sugar per 100ml, the tax is 24p. Fruit juices and milk are not included in the tax. The action aims to tackle childhood obesity. Sugar-sweetened soft drinks are now the largest dietary source of sugar for children and teens. Some drinks, including Fanta, Lucozade, Sprite, Dr Pepper, and Vimto, had their recipes changed to contain less than 5 grams of sugar and not increase the price. However, others, such as Coca Cola and Pepsi, refused to reduce the amount of sugar and, as a result, its price rose. The government has predicted that the levy will raise £240 million a year, which will be spent on school sports clubs and breakfast clubs. The sugar tax raised £153.8 million between April and October 2018 in the first six months after its introduction.

He said: ‘The UK is facing an obesity crisis and one of the main plans of the UK Department of Health and Public Health has been to tackle this by reducing the sugar in foods by 20 per cent across key food categories by 2020.

Not surprisingly, the plan was a disastrous failure due to a lack of enforcement.

“The government should commit to measures such as mandatory calorie, sugar and salt reduction targets, imposed marketing and promotional restrictions and clearer, mandatory food labeling.”

While the 2020 target was aimed at childhood obesity, not reducing sugar will also affect adults, who eat the same foods.

The 3.5 percent sugar reduction between 2015 and 2020, which is below the target of 20 percent, concerns the average total sugar content per 100 grams of products sold by supermarkets and shops.

While higher sugar reductions have been achieved for yogurt and breakfast cereals, there have been much smaller sugar reductions in snacks popular with young children, with sugar reduction in cookies by only about three percent, in candy by 2.8 percent, and in chocolate by less than one percent. .

All percentages, for foods that contribute most to children’s sugar intake, take into account sales, indicating that people get more sugar from products when they buy more of them.

Families who eat out with their children in restaurants and cafes can expect little change in the offer.

Overall, for popular children’s foods eaten out of the home, there is absolutely no change in the average sugar content, which was 25.7 grams per 100 grams of food in both 2017 and 2020.

However, the delayed sugar reduction report, due to be published last year, found that the Soft Drinks Industry Levy — a tax on sugary drinks introduced in 2018 — has had a significant effect.

For products subject to the tax, average sugar fell 46 percent from 2015, taking sales into account.

Commenting on the new report, published by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities, Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, said: “The soda tax has been a huge success – reducing sugar intake without leading to a decline of sales.

“The failure of voluntary measures now shows that the government should investigate a similar tax on sugary foods, including some chocolate bars and breakfast cereals.”