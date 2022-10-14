Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Dad. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, Josh Shapiro, has broken the state’s two-decade-old record of campaign spending as he competes with Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. to give.

The race between Shapiro and Mastriano could test just how powerful those campaign spends are in one of the country’s most prominent races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other governor candidate ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other candidate in the past two decades.

The money Shapiro has raised has enabled him to run TV ads every day until April, putting him in the lead in the polls since the start of the race. In recent days, Mastriano has started his first TV ad since he won the GOP primaries in May, even though he complains that the national party is not coming to help him.

Mastriano still predicts victory, calling his campaign an unparalleled grassroots operation, but also acknowledging that he is being hammered in the race for donations.

“There are a lot of well-meaning people who have never run for office or a statewide campaign who have all this great advice, ‘You need to make more TV ads,'” Mastriano told a conservative radio host on Friday. “Okay, that’s a great idea, what if you donate and help us do that?”

All things considered, Shapiro has surpassed Mastriano 16-1 in the 2021-22 campaign cycle, according to campaign finance submissions made through the state’s last reporting deadline of September 19.

Shapiro has reported spending of $44 million, including in-kind contributions, eclipsing Democrat Ed Rendell’s record 2001-02 campaign spend of just under $42 million. He still has weeks to go to raise that total.

Mastriano, in turn, has reported spending less than $3 million. Shapiro reported that he still had $11 million in the bank; Mastriano reported $2.6 million.

The imbalance in spending is at least partly explained by Shapiro’s fundraising power and deep connections with party donors.

But it’s also explained by Mastriano, a political novice who has taken out rock-solid GOP donors by campaigning with far-right figures, supporting a complete ban on abortion with no exceptions, and spreading conspiracy theories, including former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen elections in 2020.

Mastriano was also outside the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021 uprising and was photographed capturing video of protesters attacking police before supposedly running away.

“It’s pretty clear, he’s an extremist candidate,” said Jim Schultz, a Republican campaign fundraiser, strategist and attorney who supports Shapiro. “I’m not surprised that, one, Republican donors support Josh Shapiro and two, that they don’t give to Mastriano in any meaningful way.”

Unions have also consolidated support around Shapiro, giving him more than $8 million to take on Mastriano, whom they view as an existential threat because of his support for right to work laws.

With only three weeks until Election Day, the prospects for national GOP support for Mastriano are fading.

Shapiro has reported receiving millions of dollars — more than $5.5 million to date — from the party’s national organization that supports candidates for governor, the Democratic Governors Association.

Mastriano said Friday he has not seen a dime in aid from the GOP counterpart, a common complaint of his.

His largest donor is Dick Uihlein, the Midwest ship supply magnate, who is a major contributor to conservative causes and has given Mastriano $1 million.

