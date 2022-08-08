Camille Z. Charles on Black identity

Camille Z. Charles, Walter H. and Leonore C. Annenberg Professor of Social Sciences, a professor of sociology, Africana studies and education, and the director of the Center for Africana Studies. Credit: University of Pennsylvania



In the fall of 1999, Camille Z. Charles and colleagues began collecting data from 3,924 students at 28 elite colleges and universities in what became known as the National Longitudinal Research Freshmen (NLSF). Through a combination of surveys and interviews, the group checked in regularly to assess the students’ academic, mental and social well-being.

In a new book, Charles and her co-authors mine the NLSF to examine responses from more than 1,000 black students, an emerging generation of the professional class. “Young, Gifted and Diverse: Origins of the New Black Elitecomplicates assumptions about both a monolithic black experience and the future of black political solidarity.

Charles sat down with Penn Today to discuss the increasing diversity of black students and why it’s important to stop stereotyping and start recognizing that diverse groups have different needs.

Charles is the Walter H. and Leonore C. Annenberg Professor of Social Sciences, Professor of Sociology, Africana Studies and Education at the School of Arts & Sciences; faculty co-director of Penn First Plus; and director of the Center for Africana Studies Summer Institute for Pre-Freshmen. Two of her co-authors, Kimberly Torres and Rory Kramer, are Penn alumni and Charles’ former Ph.D. students.

Who are the black elite and what can be said about this group?

This new black elite is not representative of the black population as a whole. It is disproportionately feminine. It is disproportionately immigrant. It is a disproportionately mixed breed. And it’s quite diverse socio-economically, but it’s also a higher income on average than the black population of the US as a whole. The black students who attend these more selective colleges and universities tend to move in that direction more than the general black population, and we felt it was important to document.

The diversity of the black student population at elite colleges and universities showed up in the analysis in our first book, but we weren’t really able to dig into that diversity. So, you know, it was like, ‘Hey, look at this.’ When I came to this larger project, using data from the National Longitudinal Survey of Freshmen, I had always wanted to write this book. Some of that came from my own Black experience that wasn’t the stereotype.

After I came to Penn and noticed the increasing diversity among Penn students (Penn is one of 28 schools in the project), it only became more important to me. At the back, it has implications for when this population of students goes out into the world as adults. As for thinking about how students can support color on these campuses, I think it’s important to document and reinforce the idea that there’s no one-size-fits-all way to do that.

What do the students respond to in the years you teach this material? What interests and resonates with them?

They’re really responding to an effort to see that diversity, to challenging the stereotype that all black college students are low-income from inner-city living and recognizing that there is diversity of background and experience.

I think they are also responding to an attempt to understand why some of the differences between groups exist around black identity. There is some tension between immigrant blacks and multigenerational, native blacks, with the former tending to define themselves in terms of their national origin, and American blacks often assume this is a conscious effort to distance themselves, rather than that. it’s just the reality of their experience being raised by immigrant parents from countries where everyone is black and where national origin is often more important.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t prejudices against American-born blacks, because there is. The other piece we show is that among the immigrant blacks in our study, those negative perceptions diminish over time. The two groups get more in common towards the end of their studies, despite their differing backgrounds. That piece definitely resonates.

Too often, social science research projects will focus on a particular subgroup of the black population. And so I think my students really respond to just being seen and can relate to that, that was important for the students.

If a black professor teaches black college students, how does your lived experience inform the research?

I’m a researcher on racial inequality, and my goal is to think about it with as much multidimensionality as possible. These broad categories that we use have always flattened groups and people because there is diversity among whites, there is diversity among blacks, Latinos, Asians, whatever. Using these broad categories is analytically useful, but a lot is missed. When you talk about institutions such as education, this flattening has important implications. What happens is that we end up doing things to support this stereotypical idea of ​​what a group needs. And in doing so, we may overlook the needs of other students.

For example, if we tend to fixate on the image of black students as overwhelmingly low-income, we think literally throwing money at it is the way to support the students. But in fact, not all black students are low-income, just as not all low-income students are black. Right? And so we’re not just ignoring low-income non-black students; we ignore the reality that middle- and high-income black and brown college students still struggle. Their struggle is just not financial. What should we do institutionally to address that?

It has to do with my personal history. While I’m phenotypically recognizable as black, I also learned pretty quickly that I had class advantages, that I had skin tone advantages. It meant that my educational experience differed in some very meaningful ways from other black (and brown) children who attended my predominantly white schools. I recognized those differences, but I also struggled with teachers and other students. Sometimes my struggles were the same as those of my peers, but in other important ways it was different.

There are several ways to both be black and experience one’s blackness, and all of them make sense.

How do you hope your work will impact the field or make a practical difference?

As far as possible, I think we should recognize and address complexity. These identities intersect, and they are all important in terms of social mobility, right? Gender matters, race matters, social class matters. We know that where you start affects where you end up, and we know that these things intersect and reinforce each other. We know that society tends to pit immigrant blacks against American-born blacks and say, “If they worked as hard as immigrant blacks,” they would be better off.

But the truth is that black immigrants tend to come from higher-income families — higher incomes, better-educated parents, and more ambition on average — than both American blacks and the peers they left behind in their home countries. It is selection bias that explains any differences in outcomes, not a lack of motivation or ambition.

In practice, I would like higher education institutions to understand that we cannot treat black students as a monolith and expect us to support them effectively. Yes, a significant proportion of black students are economically disadvantaged and in need of significant financial support. But both monoracial and mixed black students also experience disproportionate mental health challenges across different social classes, genders, and immigrant statuses.

If we only think of blacks as these kinds of students, we’re only going to do things to support those kinds of black students. Higher education institutions generally remain inhospitable environments for many black students. But not all black students here either. Some don’t struggle at all – or maybe their struggles aren’t racial in the first place – and we have to recognize that too.

So some black students need a lot of support, some not much, and probably most are somewhere in between. Some need financial support, others social-emotional support, and still others academic support. Some will require different combinations of these. Our institutions will better serve all of our students by truly embracing and addressing the diversity within.

Provided by the University of Pennsylvania





