Camilla’s guest edition of Country Life becomes the best-selling issue ever

The guest edition of the Queen Consort’s Country Life has become the best-selling issue of all time, according to the magazine.

The edition, which featured a photo of Camilla taken by the Princess of Wales and talked about her own strong connection to the UK’s natural environment, sold nearly 70,000 copies.

Camilla took over the weekly for its 125th anniversary on July 13 and her 75th birthday a few days later.

Country Life Editor-in-Chief Mark Hedges said: “The global exclusive cover set the tone for an extraordinary edition of Country Life, now the best-selling edition in its 125-year history, bringing unparalleled insight to our Queen Consort. ‘

Mr Hedges added: ‘She was a fearless and extremely practical guest editor, tackling issues such as rural domestic violence and inner-city poverty.

“A recurring theme that runs through many of the feature films is the stories of people whose lives have been changed as a result of quiet acts of kindness and help from Her Royal Highness.

“Country Life has always been a magazine and our Queen Consort’s commemorative guest edition has earned its place in history.”

In the picture, Camilla was shown walking through forget-me-nots and sitting on a bench with a tote full of flowers at her country home, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire.

The magazine included a personal tribute to her husband, the King, who described Camilla as a “countryman at heart” where he “finds true peace.”

She described the countryside as an integral part of his “heart and soul” and paid tribute to his vast knowledge of and support for rural affairs.

Camilla also spoke of her love of the natural environment while warning of the “dark side” of rural life, including crime, suicide and domestic violence in remote areas.

She wrote in the leaders column, “I have cherished this opportunity to highlight some of the people, communities and charities I have had the pleasure of meeting who do so much for life in our rural areas, too often unseen and unsung. ‘