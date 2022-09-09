Camilla’s extraordinary transformation from mistress to Queen Consort

<!–

Camilla has completed an extraordinary transformation from royal mistress to Her Majesty the Queen.

Charles automatically became king upon the death of his mother and his dutiful second wife is now queen consort.

There was a time when honoring Camilla with the ultimate royal title would have been controversial among some.

Camilla was blamed in some circles for the failure of Charles’ marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

And when news of their affair first came to light, Camilla faced vitriolic criticism. It took a while for the public to accept her after Diana’s death in 1997, and when she married Charles in 2005, the subject of her future title was a cause for controversy.

At the time, royal assistants said Camilla didn’t want to be known as queen consort, though she had a right to do so.

She “meant” instead, when the time came, to be known as Princess Consort – a title never before used in British history.

But her transformation was so stunning that she is now one of the most popular members of the Royal Family and a full member of ‘The Firm’.

Charles and Camilla at a polo match, circa 1972

In February, Queen Elizabeth II publicly announced her approval that her daughter-in-law would be given the title of queen consort when the time came.

In her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation, the monarch said it was her “sincere wish” for her to receive the title. The Daily Mail revealed that Queen Elizabeth had given her blessing to crown Camilla queen consort years ago and that Charles was close to announcing it in 2019.

The Queen chose the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne to make the very important announcement and to express her wish that Camilla would be fully recognized when Charles became king.

She said to the nation: “When my son Charles becomes king in time, I know that you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me, and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Diana and Camilla at Ludlow Races in 1980

The Duchess of Cornwall, seated next to French President Nicolas Sarkozy, and close to Queen Elizabeth II, at the start of a state banquet at Windsor Castle in March 2008

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry are pictured on the balcony of London’s Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Color ceremony in September

Camilla later said she felt “very honored and moved” by the public seal of approval.

Due to her gradual development within the royal family in recent years, she has attended the state opening of parliament. She was appointed a Privy Counselor in 2016, meaning she will be alongside Charles when he is formally proclaimed monarch on the Accession Council.

Through charity work that champions literacy and raises awareness of the issue of domestic and sexual violence, Camilla has managed to fulfill her own royal role. And she has even won over the media with her sense of humor and devotion to her husband and her public duty.

Camilla will be crowned by Charles’ side at his coronation, just as the last queen consort, the Queen Mother, was.

She is expected to wear the Queen Mother’s 1937 coronation crown: a queen at the side of the new king.