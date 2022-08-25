Camilla’s cousin Charles Villiers ‘is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room’ 

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall, who was embroiled in one of Britain’s longest-running divorce battles, is believed to have committed suicide in a London hotel room.

Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers made headlines after they became embroiled in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.

The couple split in 2012 and filed for divorce in 2014, making their bitter marital conflict one of the longest on record as it was still unresolved at the time of his death.

According to the Time, the 59-year-old was found dead last week by a housekeeper in a room at the Durrants Hotel in Marylebone, London. It was also alleged that he had recently been declared bankrupt.

The newspaper reports that he had been staying on sofas after falling into financial difficulties and staying on a friend’s yacht in the Greek islands earlier this month.

But due to concerns about his mental health, the friend arranged for Mr Villiers to fly back to the UK and visit a clinic.

Rather than go to the clinic, Mr Villiers checked into the Durrants Hotel last Wednesday and committed suicide the following day, the Times reported.

Mr Villiers, a cousin of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had argued that he and his estranged wife were divorcing in Scotland and therefore financial decisions had to be made by a Scottish court.

But Supreme Court judges ruled against him in a landmark decision.

The Supreme Court subsequently ruled that Mrs. Villiers could proceed with her alimony request in England.

In March 2021, Mr Justice Mostyn, of the High Court’s family division, ruled that Mr Villiers was heavily indebted and did not have to pay alimony.

He stated that Mr and Mrs Villiers were “financially ruined” by the “terrible” trial and he suspected that both were also “mentally damaged”.

But Ms Villiers persuaded Lord Justice Moylan, Lord Justice Coulson and Lord Justice Arnold to overturn the appeal decision.

The three judges ruled that Mr Justice Mostyn had wrongly rejected a maintenance request from Ms Villiers.

They had considered arguments at a Court of Appeals hearing in London in January and published a ruling in June this year and came to the ‘clear conclusion’ that it had been incorrect to reject Ms Villiers’ application.

Judges have heard how Mr and Mrs Villiers had lived at Milton House, a Georgian country house near Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire. But the house was repossessed in 2015.

At the most recent court hearing, Mr Justice Mostyn said that both Mr and Mrs Villiers had leveled accusations against the other after ‘love’ changed to ‘hate’.

Villiers was engaged to opera singer Heidi Innes, 45, but they ended their relationship in February this year.

Mrs. Innes, who had been with Mr. Villiers for almost five years, said, “It’s over for good. I’m glad I’m not officially married to him. He’s not the man I thought he was all along.

“He’s supposed to be a gentleman, but I don’t think he’s behaved very well.”

The couple were forced to vacate their rented cottage in Tyninghame in November after a tribunal ordered them to pay £18,000 in rent arrears incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After leaving East Lothian, they moved to Budapest, Hungary, where she bought a small flat in 2020 with a view to a holiday rental.

The Times reports that Villiers was recently declared bankrupt and was staying on friends’ sofas at the time of his death.

MailOnline has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

