Camilla wears sentimental shamrock brooch to receive the Queen’s coffin at Buckingham Palace

The Queen Consort was photographed tonight making a statement with her jewellery, wearing a special meaning brooch to receive Her Majesty’s coffin at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier today, the Queen’s casket left Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral and was flown to RAF Northolt before being driven to the palace where he will spend the night.

High-ranking members of the Firm, including the king and queen consort, were seen on their way to the palace.

Dressed in traditional mourning black, the royal made a sentimental choice with her jewelry, opting to wear a diamond and turquoise clover brooch, thought to have special ties to the late monarch.

It has a clover design, with three diamond leaves. Persian turquoise gemstones are placed in the center of each of the leaves.

King Charles (right) and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace tonight. Camilla’s shamrock brooch is pinned to her lapel

The royal couple waved to the crowd as they walked to the palace to receive the queen’s coffin

Although the exact history of the brooch is unknown, it is thought that it could have been a wedding gift to the Queen from the Duchess Dowager of Portland

While the clover’s provenance doesn’t appear to be confirmed, a brooch matching the description appears on Queen Elizabeth’s list of wedding gifts.

The brooch on the list was given to the royal family by the Duchess Dowager of Portland.

Camilla was seen wearing the brooch earlier today when she visited Belfast with King Charles as part of the couple’s tour of the four countries ahead of the Queen’s funeral next week.

Other notable occasions she has seen wearing the piece include a previous tour of Northern Ireland in March and for the funeral of the Duchess Dowager of Devonshire in 2014.

She chose to wear the brooch again tonight as she joined the King, Queen Consort, Princes William and Harry and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s arrival. .

The Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured) on their way to Buckingham Palace to join other senior royals and receive the Queen’s coffin, which flew in from Edinburgh today

The procession with the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II on its way to Buckingham Palace

The car with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, heading towards Buckingham Palace

The mourners cheered and clapped in the rain as the new state hearse rolled down Constitution Hill and around the Queen Victoria Memorial as it slowed down, then drove through the palace gates and through the central arch into the quadrangle.

Passers-by stopped with their heads bowed at the end of the journey, while a police officer saluted at the gate.

People cheered ‘hip hip hooray’ after the coffin drove under the arch. Many lining the street put down their umbrellas as a sign of respect, while some could see tears wipe from their eyes as phone camera lights illuminated the crowd.

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace, waiting to glimpse the Queen’s casket

The state hearse carries the queen’s coffin through the palace gates as the crowd erupted into cheers and applause

On arrival at the Grand Entrance of the palace, a guard of honor was formed by the King’s Guard.

Her Majesty was received by all her children and grandchildren, including the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after witnessing the coffin’s arrival, Charles and Camilla left Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will stay overnight in the Bow Room at the palace before being transported to the Palace of Westminster, where she will remain in state until Monday 19 September – the day of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and burial at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.