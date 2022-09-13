Camilla remains a steadfast support for her husband during Vigil for Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla, the Queen Consort, seemed solemn but stoic as she and her husband King Charles III made a wake for the Queen in Edinburgh tonight.

The Queen Consort sat next to the Countess of Wessex on chairs opposite the Queen’s casket, where King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward kept watch.

Both Camilla, 75, and Sophie Countess of Wessex, 57, looked somber as they watched their husbands, hands clasped and heads to the ground.

Camilla, the Queen’s consort looked solemn as she attended a wake for the late Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

The wife of King Charles III has remained by her husband’s side since the loss of the Queen, providing him with support and care.

During the wake, she looked at the coffin for a while before bowing her head and looking away.

Despite the gravity of the situation, she kept her emotions in check.

Members of the public continued to pass by St. Giles’ Cathedral, where Her Majesty’s coffin lies in state.

After the 10-minute vigil, Camilla and her husband left the cathedral and walked down the stairs next to him.

The pair have made a string of high profile appearances in the days since the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

Camilla, 75, has been by her husband’s side since his mother passed away on Thursday, September 9. She accompanied him to the Vigil of Princes along with his three siblings

Camilla wore a black midi dress for the wake, paired with a matching jacket, large pearl necklace and thistle brooch

The Queen Consort was joined by Sophie, Countess of Wessex at St Giles’ Cathedral. The couple looked solemn and only briefly looked at the coffin

Charles paid tribute to his wife’s unwavering support in his maiden speech as king.

After a short procession, King Charles III, Anne, the Royal Princess, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward each stood on one of the four corners of the oak box with their heads bowed in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes.

The Duke of York kept his eyes closed for a while during the 10-minute vigil, while the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex kept their eyes on the ground. The king – his eyes moistened – held his hands together and also looked at the floor as the audience passed by.

The king and his family stood next to four suitable members of the Royal Company of Archers on watch, dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.

Camilla, Queen Consort arrives to hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II as members of the public pass by

The Countess of Wessex, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and King Charles III leave St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh, after participating in a vigil as Queen Elizabeth II’s casket lies still

Camilla looked downcast as she left the cathedral after the service and rejoined her husband, King Charles III

Earlier in the day, the Queen Consort attended the Queen’s Thanksgiving service in Edinburgh, along with King Charles III, his siblings, the Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, husband of Princess Anne.

While the Queen’s coffin was on its way to St. Giles, Camilla followed the procession by car, where she was knocked down.

As the coffin was lifted from the hearse, the queen consort appeared pensive.

It was carried through the cathedral as the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee.

Then the queen’s coffin was placed on a wooden catafalque while the congregation remained standing.

At this point, the king, queen consort, and other members of the royal family walked to their seats next to the coffin.

Tomorrow the Queen will make her last journey to London, where King Charles III and Camilla will follow.

Camilla, the queen consort, looked downcast as she attended a thanksgiving service for the queen in Edinburgh

Camilla, 75, appeared emotional as she followed the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral earlier today by car.