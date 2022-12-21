Camilla ousts Prince Andrew and becomes Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Queen Consort has taken over the disgraced Prince Andrew’s role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards in a shake-up of senior royal military positions.

The shuffle also promotes the Princess of Wales to her first role in the army, taking over from her husband as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Prince of Wales becomes Colonel of the Welsh Guards instead.

Buckingham Palace announced the changes ahead of next year’s Trooping the Color, which has celebrated the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 250 years.

The Queen Consort (pictured) has taken over the disgraced Prince Andrew’s role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards in a shake-up of senior royal military positions

Prince Andrew inherited the post of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards from his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he retired from public life in 2017.

The King’s Birthday Parade – Charles’ first – takes place on the slightly later date, 17 June. The King’s actual birthday is November 14.

It will see the Household Division on the Horse Guards Parade, with the monarch present and saluting. There are seven regiments of the higher military unit, responsible for the fulfillment of ceremonial and public duties of the state.

The reigning monarch normally holds the appointment of chief colonel of the regiments, but each also has a colonel who is normally either a member of the royal family or a senior officer.

Andrew inherited the post of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards from his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he retired from public life in 2017.

As one of the oldest and most iconic regiments in the British Army, it was seen as a plum roll – and one that held particular emotional significance given how popular Philip was. He held the role for 42 years and was loved by the ranks and highest buyers alike.

Andrew, who was never as enthusiastic about the equestrian sport as his siblings, even took riding lessons so he could show up on horseback. But after his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, the Prince was forced to step down from his official royal duties by the Queen.

The shuffle also promotes the Princess of Wales to her first role in the military, taking over from her husband as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

The Prince of Wales (behind the King) becomes Colonel of the Welsh Guards instead. Buckingham Palace announced the changes ahead of next year’s Trooping the Color, which has marked the British sovereign’s official birthday for more than 250 years

But he got to keep ten military ties, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, as he worked to clear his name amid the scandal of his association with American pedophile Jeffery Epstein. He was finally stripped of the ceremonial title earlier this year in the wake of his decision to settle a civil lawsuit with one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre, who had also accused him of assault. He has always strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Sources said it was the ultimate humiliation for the ex-Royal Navy helicopter pilot, who was proud of his connection to the military. Camilla’s appointment to the position was seen as a surprise last night but could be interpreted as a wise move by the king.

As queen consort, she is the highest-ranking woman in the royal family, which should give Andrew little cause for complaint. William, as Colonel of the Welsh Guards, will strive to maintain his links with the nation.

Kate has long accompanied her husband to the St. Patrick’s Day parades of the Irish Guards, where she handed out sprigs of clover – but now she will be the regiment’s colonel herself. However, she is not expected to wear a uniform. Prince Harry is a proud army veteran and has served in Afghanistan twice.

He would have been expected to become a regimental colonel had he not retired as a working royal and moved to California with his wife Meghan.