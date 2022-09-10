Camilla most likely to take over the reins as the Royal figurehead of horse racing

<!–

Camilla the Queen Consort will take the reins from the late Queen as the royal figurehead of horse racing, senior sources told The Mail on Sunday.

She is known to love the sport and her role is openly discussed in racing circles. King Charles inherits the Sandringham stud, plus the racing colors of the Sovereign: purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and black velvet cap with gold trim.

However, the king has not been as enthusiastic about the sport as his wife to date. Charles was an avid amateur jockey in the 1980s, but his involvement was nominal.

Now Camilla is widely tipped to take charge of her mother-in-law’s racehorse stable.

A senior race source told The Mail on Sunday: “I think it will be Camilla now – she will be the figurehead. The plan has always been for Charles and Camilla to take over the inheritance.

“Camilla clearly loves horses and has a huge passion for racing. She really likes it, especially Cheltenham – the jumps. I think there’s a pretty clear plan, given the Queen’s passion and love for racehorses.”

Charles and Camilla are committed to ensuring the continued success of Royal Ascot in Berkshire.

The king inherits about 24 racehorses and about 80 broodmares. The Princess Royal and Zara Tindall may want to be picked first, but their main interest is eventing horses, not racehorses.

According to racing insiders, owners and breeders have already expressed an interest in purchasing some of the Queen’s horses as they become available. A formal review of the Royal Stud, Thoroughbred and breeding horses is expected to be ordered by the King in a few weeks.

The king inherits about 24 racehorses and some 80 broodmares that Camilla is tipped to take over

As heir to the Throne, the king was always aware that owning and breeding thoroughbreds was an expensive undertaking, and he was wary of committing to a major investment in the sport.

His mother had encouraged him in recent years to become more interested in her hobby. John Warren, the late Queen’s race manager, has said the King’s interest in the sport has been “a slow burn” thus far.

Before the king’s accession to the throne, he said, ‘Prince Charles has always followed it, but it has been in his mother’s interest, so it has kept its distance. He has a few horses of his own, especially with the Duchess of Cornwall. She absolutely loves racing.”

The late Queen’s love for horses and ponies was passionate and enduring. On her fourth birthday she got her first pony, a Shetland named Peggy, from her grandfather George V, and by the age of six she was able to ride and control her.

She became so well informed that it is said that she could gauge the progress of any given day of racing at Ascot by listening to the sound of her Landau horses’ hooves hitting the ground.

The late Queen’s love for horses and ponies was passionate and enduring (Pictured in the grounds of Windsor Castle in May 1944)

For years members of her family joked, the only people who could easily reach her by phone were her race managers. In an iconic image to mark her 96th birthday in April, the Queen was depicted with a huge smile holding the reins between two gorgeous white ponies.

She had 1,600 winners, including victory in four of the five British Classic races. In 1957 Carrozza won the Oaks, in 1958 Pall Mall won the 2000 Guineas, in 1974 Highclere won the 1000 Guineas and in 1977 Dunfermline won the Oaks and St Leger. John Warren once remarked, “If the Queen wasn’t the Queen, she would have been a great trainer.”