Camilla looks elegant in monochrome ensemble as she arrives for British Champions Day at Ascot

The Queen Consort looked effortlessly elegant in a monochrome ensemble as she arrived at Ascot racecourse for British Champions Day.

Camilla, 75, opted for a chic black and white midi dress for the special occasion in Berkshire this afternoon.

The A-Line garment featured a V-neckline and white bodice that matched her coat’s pristine collar perfectly.

Braving the temperamental British weather, the future queen completed her look with a matching linen-blend hat, opaque tights and black suede heels.

Completing her look, Camilla styled her blonde hair in her signature waves and wore her four-prong pearl choker with a round diamond clasp.

Camilla is a hugely passionate racing fan and this afternoon attends the last events of the sporting calendar year.

Last month, the Mail on Sunday reported that Camilla is to take over the reins from the late Queen as the royal figurehead for horse racing – a passion she shared with her mother-in-law.

A senior racing source said: ‘I think now it will be Camilla – she will be the figurehead. The plan has always been that Charles and Camilla should take on the inheritance.

‘Camilla obviously loves horses and is hugely passionate about racing.

‘She really loves it, especially Cheltenham – the jumps. I think there is a pretty clear plan, given the Queen’s passion and love for racehorses.’

Charles and Camilla are committed to ensuring the continued success of Royal Ascot in Berkshire.

The King has inherited about 24 racehorses and about 80 broodmares, plus the Sovereign’s racing colours: purple body with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and black velvet hat with gold trim.

Princess Royal and Zara Tindall may want to have first pick of the mares, but their main interest is show horses, not racehorses.

Although Charles was a keen amateur jockey in the 1980s, his involvement has been nominal – leaving room for his wife to become the royal family’s racing figurehead.

Today’s appearance from Camilla comes after it emerged that royal palace aides are reportedly hoping to quietly drop ‘Consort’ from Queen Consort Camilla’s title ahead of King Charles’ coronation in May 2023.

The decision will ultimately depend on how warmly the public accepts Camilla as she steps into her new role over the coming months.

Queen Elizabeth II publicly announced at her platinum jubilee in February that Camilla would receive the title of Queen Consort when Charles acceded to the throne.

And speaking after his mother’s death last month, the new monarch referred to his wife as such, saying: ‘I count on the loving help of my beloved wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage seventeen years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.’

But a new report from The Telegraph suggests that aides would be more than happy to drop ‘Consort’ from the title if there is public appetite to do so.

A source told the publication that there is hope for a natural transition as the public and press begin to adopt the simpler, shortened ‘Queen Camilla’ title.