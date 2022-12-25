Camilla looked wonderfully elegant. But Kate stole the show in her bespoke fedora hat

The royal family was reunited in Sandringham for the first time in three years.

It’s the first Christmas in seven decades without the Queen enthroned, but time-honored royal traditions continue, not least the annual Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church – with every member of the family presented to perfection.

King Charles, in a neat camel coat, was joined by Camilla, who looked wonderfully elegant in a blue cashmere dress and coat from Anna Valentine, adorned with a diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen.

She paired this with a color-matched Philip Treacy hat and black suede boots.

The ever-elegant Princess of Wales did not disappoint in the beautifully cut Alexander McQueen.

It’s not the first time the mother of three has worn this custom design; she had previously been seen in it on a walk in Bradford in January 2020. Clearly a fashionable and functional piece that will keep out the cold.

Kate wore dark brown suede boots with a block heel. They’re on sale at Russell & Bromley, reduced from £545 to £270, and are sure to sell out after this outing.

Princess Charlotte’s £160 Trotters Heritage burgundy double-breasted coat is the one she wore to Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15

Prince Louis wore matching burgundy shorts, which he cheekily showed off by pulling up his classic £182 navy coat from Ancar

She wore her daughter Charlotte’s burgundy double-breasted Trotters Heritage coat to Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 15, while her younger brother Louis wore matching burgundy shorts, which he cheekily showed off his £182 classic navy blue coat by Ancar.

With Kate’s moss colored coat, the family presented the classic Christmas combination of red and green.

While some of us barely got out of our pajamas on Christmas Day, the Royal Family’s commitment to public service – in style – was unwavering.