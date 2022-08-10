Camilla Franks pays tribute to Olivia Newton John who helped her through her own battle with cancer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fashion designer Camilla Franks has paid a moving tribute to Olivia Newton John, who helped her through her own cancer battle after the actress’s death.

Camilla said “angel” Olivia was an “inspiration” who “gave her hope” and “held her hand” during her own breast cancer health battle that resulted in a double mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

She is now in remission.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Grease actress and singer with images of the couple at Olivia’s last concert, two years ago, where she wore one of Camilla’s designs onstage.

She will visit Gaia Retreat & Spa – which Olivia once owned – next week to uncover a candle and say ‘goodbye and thank you’.

Fashion designer Camilla Franks (right) paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton John (left) who she said was an ‘inspiration’ and helped her through her own battle with cancer

The 46-year-old said “angel” Olivia “gave her hope” and “held her hand” during her own health battle with breast cancer that resulted in a double mastectomy and the removal of her ovaries

The beloved Aussie star died Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home after a 30-year battle with cancer.

“For a time in my life I needed a guiding light, Olivia, you were there. My inspiration. Always reaching out and checking in, even in your own battles that you fought so bravely and with such grace,” Camilla wrote in the after.

“You would send me lotions and potions (which I was sometimes wrong). You gave me hope. You held my hand. You were my sources of inspiration and always will be.’

She took to Instagram to pay tribute to the actress and singer with images of the couple at Olivia’s last concert, two years ago, where she wore one of Camilla’s designs on stage.

Olivia Newton John, 73, dies after 30 years battling cancer Olivia’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old. She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana. The actress famously defeated breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed again in 2017. Despite the cruel toll the illness took on her life—including paralyzing her for a while—Olivia continued to perform, including a 2018 US tour. She has spent the past few years at home campaigning for animal rights and raising money online for her charity. She was also a strong campaigner for the use of medical cannabis for treatment in Australia. The Grease star died at age 73 in Southern California on August 8. Olivia’s death was announced Monday by her husband John Easterling on her social media pages. Easterling said his wife died at her Southern California home surrounded by family and friends. “Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote. “We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he added. The family asked for donations to her cancer organization, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, in lieu of flowers.

The designer continued to say that Olivia was “selfless and kind” and her heart is with her family during this difficult time.

“You were one of the true earthly angels of this world and I will always miss and love you,” she said.

The world is heartbroken because your heart has broken barriers worldwide. What a gift it was to be in your life and experience your magic.’

Camilla was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer just four months after giving birth to her daughter Luna in 2018.

Camilla was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer just four months after giving birth to her daughter Luna (pictured), in 2018

She discovered a lump while breastfeeding Luna, now four, which she shares with fiancé JP Jones.

After giving birth and a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction, Camilla underwent six months of ‘intensive’ chemotherapy.

She later has her fallopian tubes removed and then her ovaries are a preventative measure.

After giving birth and a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction, Camilla endured six months of ‘intensive’ chemotherapy

Camilla has been open about her “heartbreaking” ordeal in the years since her diagnosis.

In 2020, ten years from now, she wrote an open letter to herself celebrating her good health and looking back on her ‘unspeakably difficult’ journey.

Your biggest role to date was the simple title ‘Mama’. You earned this name in 2018 when Luna Gypsy Jones joined you on Earth just three months before you were diagnosed with BRCA1… It was a momentary bliss, snatched so brutally without warning or explanation,” she wrote.

“You have taken on the new title ‘Mum Fighting Breast Cancer’. As a result of the BRCA1, the big O also came into play. Not that one, your ovaries. Yes, they should go too. A big stop. Robbed of things, you’ll never know…⁠F*#% you, cancer.’

Camilla had surgery to remove her ovaries in May last year and is currently in remission.