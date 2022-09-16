Camilla braves a broken toe to support King Charles during Queen’s mourning period

<!–

The queen consort is said to have suffered a broken toe while performing duties at the king’s side.

Camilla suffered the injury prior to the Queen’s death and is in “quite pain” according to The Daily Telegraph.

A source told the newspaper that she has just “got started” supporting the king during an emotionally and physically grueling week.

“It’s unfortunate timing to say the least, but she’s an absolute go-getter,” the source told the newspaper.

Camilla, Queen Consort, right, pictured with her husband King Charles III, left, has reportedly suffered a broken toe in the past week

Camilla, pictured, will visit Wales later today with her husband and attend a prayer and reflection service at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences in the Welsh Parliament, the Senedd

The PA news agency approached the king’s spokesman for comment on his wife’s condition and was told, “We will not comment on medical conditions.”

It comes as the royal couple will visit Wales later today – the king’s first visit since he took the throne.

The King and Camilla will attend a prayer and reflection service at Llandaff Cathedral before receiving condolences at the Welsh Parliament, the Senedd.

He will later hold a private audience with Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford and the presiding officer at Cardiff Castle, although a protest against the monarchy is expected outside.

Charles will then attend a reception hosted by the Welsh Government, before returning to Buckingham Palace in the evening to receive faith leaders in the Bow Room.