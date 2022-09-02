Camilla Belle shoots a scene for Law & Order: Organized Crime with Christopher Meloni in NYC

<!–

Camilla Belle was seen this week filming Law & Order: Organized Crime in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress wore a black dress and a short bob haircut while shooting a scene with the show’s star, Christopher Meloni, wearing a checkerboard suit and tie.

The series follows Elliot Stabler, Meloni’s character from Law & Order: SVU, a veteran detective who returns to the New York Police Department after the murder of his wife while joining the Organized Crime Task Force.

Camilla plays a woman named Pearl Serrano who is a partner of Teddy Silas, played by Gus Halper of Fear The Walking Dead, according to Deadline.

Camilla is best known for her work in films such as When a Stranger Calls, 10,000 BC and From Prada to Nada.

This will be her biggest TV role to date.

Belle most recently starred in the Korean action movie Carter for Netflix and the Tubi feature 10 Truths About Love.

Other films on her resume include The Ballad of Jack and Rose, starring Daniel Day-Lewis; The Chumscrubber, with Ralph Fiennes and Allison Janney; The Quiet, with Eddie Falco; and when a stranger calls.

Law & Order: Organized Crime returns on September 22.