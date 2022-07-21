Camilla ‘asked if Meghan and Harry’s son would have ”Ginger Afro”’

The Duchess of Cornwall is said to have joked to Prince Harry that it would be ‘funny’ if his mixed-race unborn child had ‘reddish brown afro hair’ when he grows up.

One author quoted sources close to Camilla as apparently telling him that the Duchess made the comments while talking to Harry and his family about his relationship with Meghan.

The alleged comments are from a new book with no restrictions called Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by author Tom Bower.

Royal sources who spoke to MailOnline said ‘this suggestion is nonsense’.

Bower appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his book and said Meghan had warned her loved ones not to talk to him.

He said: ‘She made it pretty clear to all her friends and people who work for her not to talk to me, so it was quite an uphill battle, but I got enough people to talk to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.’

Presenter Ben Shephard asked how the story could be an unbiased account if the author had interviewed people who dislike the Duchess of Sussex.

Bower replied, “Because I’ve searched it, I never put things in it that aren’t true and cannot be verified.”

The presenters said, “We should add that she has not responded to the claims made in the book.”

Harry and Meghan said in an interview with the host of an American chat show with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal family asked how ‘dark’ the skin of their firstborn son Archie would be.

“During those weeks, Harry met Charles and Camilla at Clarence House,” Bower said the mirror.

Harry said he was told that Meghan should continue her acting career and that Harry should not expect automatic police protection for his girlfriend.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement the following year in November 2017 and were married in the spring of 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is pictured after celebrating her first birthday on Saturday.

But the couple would eventually leave royal life, step back from royal duties and move to California.

Another great claim made by Bower in the book is that the Queen told an aid worker that she was glad Meghan couldn’t attend her husband Prince Phillip’s funeral on April 17.

Bower also says he believes the Queen kicked Harry and Meghan off the balcony during the platinum anniversary celebrations, hiding them from the crowd for fear the pair would draw too much media attention from the event. and adding that Prince Charles and Prince William have a say in the decision.

The study author said that with his book he hoped to ‘decrease’ the importance of the royal couple.