Camilla and the Queen’s grandchildren watch tearfully over vigil for the late monarch

The photo depicted members of the royal family looking solemn and emotional as they watched the Queen’s children guard her coffin at a wake tonight.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward repeated their ceremonial vigils of princes they had first held at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral as their mother the Queen lay in state.

As the children once again gathered to pay tribute to their mother in London’s Westminster Hall, where the Queen will remain until her funeral on Monday, other members of the royal family, including Queen Consort Camilla, solemnly allowed to stand in the stands. to look. Silence.

Members of the royal family watched the Vigil of Princes at Westminster Hall. Pictured LR: James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi looked visibly moved as he watched over the vigil alongside Princess Eugenie (center) and Princess Beatrice (right)

Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son, was allowed to wear his military uniform while paying tribute to his mother, after King Charles lifted a ban on the Duke of York from donning the outfit because he was no longer a working royal.

As Andrew, 62, who served in the Falklands, wore the uniform and stood around his mother’s coffin, his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenuie, 32, watched their father pay his respects.

They were joined by Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, who appeared visibly moved by the vigil and put his hand to his face, as if wiping away tears.

Also in the stands watching the wake was Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who had served as the Queen’s equerry from 1986 and developed a close relationship with Her Majesty.

Members of the Royal Family looked solemn as they watched in silence as the Queen’s children took part in the wake, as Mike Tindall bowed his head

Members of the public walked past Her Majesty’s coffin as her children walked about in silence with their heads on the ground to pay their respects

Members of the public who witnessed the ceremony queued outside for hours in a line that stretched all the way back to Southwark Park

King Charles (front photo), Princess Anne (right) Prince Andrew (back center) and Prince Edward (back left) entered Westminster Hall to keep watch over their mother’s coffin in a ceremonial vigil of princes

Prince Andrew (back left) was allowed to wear his military uniform to take part in the ceremony after donning a suit for a similar vigil in Edinburgh on Monday night

Sir Tim has been at the side of the Princess Royal since her mother passed away on September 8, accompanying Anne on the drive from the Balmoral Estate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh behind the Queen’s coffin.

Other members of the Princess Royal’s family were seen in the stands watching over tonight’s vigil, including her daughter Zara Tindall, 41, her husband and former rugby player Mike, 41, and their two oldest children Mia, eight, and Lena, four.

The young girls, with their hair tied up in French braids, leaned over the edge of the bleachers to get a better look at what was happening below.

Other young royals who attended the wake were Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, 14.

Prince Edward’s children were joined by Sophie Wessex, 57, who was announced to receive many of the Queen’s former royal patronages after her death.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, appeared to be fighting back tears last Saturday as she stepped outside the Balmoral Estate to look at tributes and condolences left by members of the public for the late monarch.

The mother of two is said to have an incredibly close relationship with her mother-in-law, calling her “mom” – and royal sources told the Mirror she would likely become a patron of the Women’s Institute and Dog’s Trust.

As the Queen’s grandchildren, including Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, attended the wake, King Charles’ children, Prince William and Prince Harry, did not appear to be in attendance.

However, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are expected to attend another, first-of-its-kind wake tomorrow night to honor their grandmother at Westminster Hall, where they will be joined by their cousins.

The partners of each of the Queen’s grandchildren are not expected to attend, but in another gesture of respect from King Charles, Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform, despite no longer being a working royal.