Camila Morrone walks her dog and grabs coffee with a male friend following Leonardo DiCaprio split

Camila Morrone didn’t let her recent split with Leonardo DiCaprio stop her from looking her casual-cool best when she stepped out into West Hollywood on Sunday.

The 25-year-old model-turned-actress showed off her toned stomach in a sleek black cropped tank top while walking one of her dogs.

The dark-haired beauty also stopped by to get some coffee with a male friend.

On the go: Camila Morrone, 25, was spotted in West Hollywood on Sunday walking her dog and meeting a male friend

Camila contrasted her dark top with baggy gray pants that fell below her hips and hung loosely around her slim body.

She kept the understated theme going with simple black Adidas sneakers, to match her chunky black sunglasses.

The Mickey And The Bear star wore her long brunette locks over her shoulders, while her bangs covered her forehead.

She seemed to be taking a call while getting some air with her adorable Husky.

Take it easy: Camila wore a black cropped tank top that showed off her taut stomach, along with baggy gray pants and black Adidas shoes

Catching up: She looked totally at ease when she met her boyfriend at Blue Bottle Coffee. The two relaxed at an outdoor table and Camila rested her legs on his chair as she approached

Camila seemed totally at ease when she caught up with her boyfriend at Blue Bottle coffee.

The two relaxed at an outdoor table and Camila rested her legs on his chair as she moved closer to update him on her life.

He wore gray pants that resembled hers, along with a black T-shirt and a gray-and-black trucker’s cap.

Camila’s sighting comes after DailyMail.com reported that her ex was spotted with a 22-year-old Ukrainian model in Saint-Tropez in July.

He’s “partied every night” since the split, hanging out with his “old crew and a few girls,” according to Page six.

Better days? Leo and Camila are seen in New York City in May 2018

Camila and Leo were reported on Tuesday that they “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo claimed. The sun.

The latest breakup seems to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’