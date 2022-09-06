Camila Morrone stuns in tiny tank top and skinny jeans after split from Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone cut a casual-chic figure during a day out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 25-year-old model pulled on a low-cut black tank top and tucked it into her skinny black jeans.

She walked in black flats and carried a bag with a leopard print belt over her right shoulder.

The Los Angeles resident shielded her eyes from the harsh California sun with dark black sunglasses.

She let her long brown hair, fringed, fall down her back as she spent time with a gentleman friend.

With the dark-haired beauty was a male friend sipping a cold drink.

Camila’s appearance came just days after she and her longtime beau Leonardo DiCaprio broke up.

The Academy Award winner and his much younger girlfriend reportedly “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a close source told The sun.

Camila’s sighting came after DailyMail.com reported that her ex was spotted with a 22-year-old Ukrainian model in Saint-Tropez in July.

He’s “partied every night” since the split, hanging out with his “old crew and a few girls,” according to Page six.

The breakup seemed to reinforce Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating a woman over 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, first met Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

His old friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions and Leonardo remained friends with the family.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, although representatives of both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and later in the year they were seen with PDA at Coachella.

In 2018 an insider told People the relationship had escalated, as the two were “very much in love and serious” and “talking about engagement.”

Throughout 2022, the two were seen affectionate, and DiCaprio was even seen with the dogs Camila raised on solo walks.

In June, the Wolf Of Wall Street star was pictured on a beach outing with his father and Al Pacino, whom Camila considers her stepfather even after his divorce from her mother.

Now Camila appears to have joined Leo’s ex-girlfriends, none of whom are known to be over 25 with the actor. She celebrated her 25th birthday on June 16.