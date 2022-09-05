Camila Morrone doesn’t let her split from Leo get her down as she dances with Kaia Gerber in LA

<!–

Camila Morrone, 25, does not appear to be mourning the end of her relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47.

The up-and-coming actress was spotted over the weekend in Los Angeles at a Kaia Gerber banquet on the birthday girl’s 21st birthday.

Morrone showed up with her megawatt smile on Kaia’s Instagram account from her milestone party attended by young Hollywood “it girls” Billie Eilish, Madison Beer and Paris Jackson.

Move over Leo: Camila Morrone, 25, doesn’t seem to be mourning the end of her relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, when she was spotted dancing at Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday

Camila stepped out for the celebration in a black silk slip that poured down her slender body and landed on her shins.

She kept it chic yet casual by teaming the look with simple black Adidas sneakers and let her long dark brown locks tangle effortlessly.

The beauty smiled broadly as she danced on a dusty pink crushed velvet couch with birthday girl Kaia Gerber.

Later she was seen talking pleasantly with a tall, muscular gentleman who had conspicuously wrapped his arm around her slender waist.

Stunner: Camila stepped out for the celebration in a black silk slip dress that donned her slender frame and landed on her shins

Not in mourning: the beauty smiled broadly as she danced on a dusty pink crushed velvet couch with birthday girl Kaia Gerber

The American Horror Story star enjoyed a meal and cake at the city’s trendy Off Sunset eatery on Saturday night.

Kaia looked typically stunning with her glossy brunette locks styled in a subtle side part and blown out to voluminous perfection.

Camila’s outing comes after she split from Leo DiCaprio, expected not long after she turned 25.

The Oscar winner has a habit of dating young starlets and dumping them all before their 25th birthday.

Happy girl: Morrone appeared with her megawatt smile in Kaia’s Instagram account from her milestone party attended by young Hollywood “it girls” Billie Eilish, Madison Beer and Paris Jackson

Morrone’s sighting comes after DailyMail.com reported that her ex was spotted with a 22-year-old Ukrainian model in Saint-Tropez in July.

He’s “partied every night” since the split, hanging out with his “old crew and a few girls,” Page Six said.

Camila and Leo were reported on Tuesday that they “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo told The Sun.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’