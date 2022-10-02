Camila Morrone looks casual in a gray tracksuit at Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Camila Morrone cut a casual figure when she arrived at her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, following her recent split with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Los Angeles-born model, 25, looked comfortable in a gray sweatshirt and matching track pants.

Her ex, 47, has reportedly been spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Paris as they were both seen leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau on Thursday, just as Entertainment Tonight confirmed the duo are “seeing each other in full”.

Camila went makeup-free for the outing as she hid behind dark sunglasses and swept up her dark brown locks in a bun.

Entering her hotel in France, the model wore her stuff in a pair of black Adidas sneakers and adorned with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Camila was in a relationship with DiCaprio from 2018 until their recent split.

She’s known Leo since she was 12; they were introduced by Al Pacino, who previously dated her mother and who she said she considers her stepfather.

In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone discussed the 22-year age difference between her and Leonardo: “There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have big age gaps. I just think everyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She went on to explain that she was frustrated just being known for her relationship with the famous actor, saying, “I feel like there should always be an identity next to who you’re dating.”

When their relationship ended, a source told People.com that Camila is doing well. She has a large group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She has no contact with Leo.’

Camila and Leo split earlier this summer after four years together – just after she turned 25.

On Monday, the actress looked gloomy as she showed the tension of her divorce from Leonardo while attending Burberry’s postponed London Fashion Week. Gigi’s sister Bella walked the runway with her things during the show, while Camila was in the front row.

Committed to her acting career, the model made her screen debut in the James Franco film Bukowski and appeared in the films: Deathwish and Never Goin’ Back. Camila attended high school in Beverly Hills and graduated in 2015.

Prior to Leo and Gigi’s sighting in Paris on Thursday, it was reported that Leo had “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now,” said Us Weekly.

It was recently alleged that Leonardo – who has also dated Gossip Girl” actress Blake Lively, as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli – had been “outing every night” in Malibu with other girls while Camila had gone on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: “Leo has been out every night to party… he hangs out with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a bit weird at the time [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.’