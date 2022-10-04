Camila Morrone cuts a stylish figure in a blazer and maxi skirt during Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Camila Morrone looked effortlessly chic as she left her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, following her recent split with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Los Angeles-born model, 25, cut a slim figure in a stylish black fitted blazer that she paired with a matching maxi skirt.

Her ex, 47, has reportedly spent time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Paris, as they were both seen leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau last week, just as Entertainment Tonight confirmed the duo are “seeing each other in full”.

Camila wore her things in a pair of silver heels and adorned them with a pair of dazzling Chanel earrings.

Opting for a radiant makeup palette, the model styled her dark brown locks in a black scrunchie, with bangs framing her face.

The beauty was excited as she left her lavish hotel in France and headed for her car.

Camila was in a relationship with DiCaprio from 2018 until their recent split.

She’s known Leo since she was 12; they were introduced by Al Pacino, who previously dated her mother and who she said she considers her stepfather.

In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone discussed the 22-year age difference between her and Leonardo: “There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have big age gaps. I just think everyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

She went on to explain that she was frustrated just being known for her relationship with the famous actor, saying, “I feel like there should always be an identity next to who you’re dating.”

When their relationship ended, a source told People.com that Camila is doing well. She has a large group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She has no contact with Leo.’

Camila and Leo split earlier this summer after four years together – just after she turned 25.

On Monday, the actress looked gloomy as she showed the tension of her divorce from Leonardo while attending Burberry’s postponed London Fashion Week. Gigi’s sister Bella walked the runway with her things during the show, while Camila was in the front row.

Committed to her acting career, the model made her screen debut in the James Franco film Bukowski and appeared in the films: Deathwish and Never Goin’ Back. Camila attended high school in Beverly Hills and graduated in 2015.

Prior to Leo and Gigi’s sighting in Paris on Thursday, it was reported that Leo had “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now,” said Us Weekly.

It was recently alleged that Leonardo – who has also dated Gossip Girl” actress Blake Lively, as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli – had been “outing every night” in Malibu with other girls while Camila had gone on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: “Leo has been out every night to party… he hangs out with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a bit weird at the time [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.’