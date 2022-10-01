Camila Morrone and father Maximo take a sunny stroll in New York City after Leonardo DiCaprio split

Camila Morrone and her father Máximo got together for a father-daughter stroll in New York City on Friday, following her recent split from Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Los Angeles-born model, 25, appeared to be enjoying her time with her father, Maximo Morrone, while wearing a comfortable beige turtleneck sweater.

His ex, 47, has reportedly been spending time with Gigi Hadid, 27, in Paris, as the two were seen leaving the luxurious Hotel Le Royal Monceau on Thursday, just as entertainment tonight confirmed that the duo are ‘completely seeing’ each other.

Camila completed her casual look with flowy black pants and matching sneakers.

She also had a black quilted Chanel bag slung over her shoulder, and her dark bangs framed her black sunglasses.

Her father was dressed in jeans, a tight blue shirt and a baseball cap as he walked with his arm around a friend.

His father, Máximo, 54, is a former Argentine model and character actor who has appeared in Los Luchadores (2000), Forbidden Warrior (2005), and CSI: Miami (2002), among other projects. As a model, he walked the runways for Versace, Diesel Jeans, and D&G, among others.

He is also known for being the ex-husband of Camila’s mother, Lucila Solá, an actress known for her roles in We Are Not Animals, Moving McAllister, and Rules for Sleeping Around.

Camila was dating DiCaprio from 2018 until their recent split. She has known Leo since he was 12 years old; they were introduced by Al Pacino, who previously dated her mother and whom she has said she considers her stepfather.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times In 2019, Morrone opened up about the 22-year age gap between her and Leonardo: “There are so many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have huge age gaps.” I just think anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date.

She went on to explain that she was frustrated just being known for her relationship with the famous actor, saying, “I feel like there should always be an identity other than who you’re dating.”

When their relationship ended, a source said people.com that ‘Camila is fine. She has a great group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo.

Camila and Leo split earlier this summer after four years together, just after her 25th birthday.

On Monday, the actress looked somber as she displayed the strain of her split from Leonardo while attending Burberry’s belated London Fashion Week. Gigi’s sister, Bella, strutted down the runway during the show, while Camila sat in the front row.

The model, who has focused on her acting career, made her film debut in James Franco Bukowski’s film and appeared in the films: Deathwish and Never Goin’ Back. Camila attended Beverly Hills High School and graduated in 2015.

Before Leo and Gigi’s sighting in Paris on Thursday, it was reported that Leo had “his sights set on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with her.” [him] right now, according to us weekly.

It was recently claimed that Leonardo, who has also dated Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli, had been “every night” in Malibu with other girls while Camila had gone on vacation. . to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: ‘Leo has been partying every night…he’s been hanging out with his old crew and some girls. I thought it was a little weird when [Camilla] I was in St. Tropez.