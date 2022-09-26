Camila Morrone, 25, shows the strain of her split from Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, at Burberry show

Camila Morrone looked glum as she showed the tension of her divorce from Leonardo DiCaprio while attending the Burberry postponed London Fashion Week show on Monday.

The 25-year-old model showed off her impeccable sense of style in a leather midi dress with a belt that hugged her waist and looked downcast after her split.

The beauty increased her height in a pair of black stilettos, while accessorizing with a stylish handbag at the star-studded event.

Camila’s wavy brunette locks fell effortlessly onto her shoulders as she rocked some heavy bangs – showing her ex Leo, 47, what he’s missing.

The Los Angeles native sported a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features with a swipe of nude lipstick.

The blistering snaps were taken for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which was moved to the aftermath of the Queen’s death on September 8.

It comes just days after a report from People revealed that Camila’s ex Leo is ‘smitten’ with Gigi Hadid.

Gig’s sister Bella shows off her stuff on the runway during the show, while Camila sat in the front row.

Camila and Leo split earlier this summer after four years together, just after she turned 25.

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

Stunning: The beauty increased her height in a pair of black stilettos as she posed next to Emma Weymouth at the star-studded event in Bermondsey

Friends: Labrinth, Camila, Milly Alcock, Jourdan Dunn and Fireboy sat front row at the event (pictured left to right)

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been older than 25.

She is also the first woman he has dated and has a child.

Leo and Gigi were pictured together on Dailymail.com for the first time on Saturday, September 10, at a party in New York City.

The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Event: The blistering snaps were taken for the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which was moved to the aftermath of the Queen’s death on September 8

Prior to their sighting, Leo was reported to have “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] at the moment,” said Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, it was recently alleged that Leonardo — who has also dated Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively and models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli — has been out with other girls in Malibu every night while Camila is away. on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: “Leo has been out every night to party… he hangs out with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a bit weird at the time [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.’