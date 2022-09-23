Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he’s missing in sheer corset

Her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun with model Gigi Hadid, with the duo being spotted together at a party earlier this month.

And Camila Morrone showed her ex what he’s missing with a series of sultry snaps on her Instagram.

The 26-year-old model showed her ample cleavage in a sheer corset, paired with black pants.

Camila stunned at the cleavage, which emphasized her cleavage and flat stomach.

The brunette’s corset had a sheer paneled torso and spaghetti straps with gold accents.

Camila styled the standout number with matching colored pants that hung low around her waist.

She rocked with wavy hair rocking heavy bangs; she formed a storm in the three snaps she shared on her Instagram on Friday.

The photos were taken after she attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Her snaps come just days after a report from People revealed that Camila’s ex Leo is ‘smitten’ with Gigi Hadid.

Camila and Leo broke up sometime this summer after four years together, right after she turned 25.

Event: The photos were taken after she attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday

Strike a pose: Camila pictured with Vanessa Hudgens at the Versace Fashion Show on Friday, September 23 during Milan Fashion Week

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been older than 25.

She is also the first woman he has dated and has a child.

Leo and Gigi were pictured together on Dailymail.com for the first time on Saturday, September 10, at a party in New York City.

The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Prior to their sighting, Leo was reported to have “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] at the moment,” said Us Weekly.

