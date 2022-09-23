WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he’s missing in sheer corset

Entertainment
By Merry
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 24
1663972285 584 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 25
1663972286 796 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 26
1663972288 427 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 27
1663972289 229 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 28
1663972291 219 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 29
1663972292 111 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 30
1663972294 413 Camila Morrone 25 shows ex boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio 47 what hes
Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he's missing in sheer corset 31

Camila Morrone, 25, shows ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, what he’s missing as she shows off a roomy plunging neckline in sheer corset… weeks after being spotted with Gigi Hadid, 27

By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

Published: 23:25, September 23, 2022 | Updated: 23:28, September 23, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun with model Gigi Hadid, with the duo being spotted together at a party earlier this month.

And Camila Morrone showed her ex what he’s missing with a series of sultry snaps on her Instagram.

The 26-year-old model showed her ample cleavage in a sheer corset, paired with black pants.

Sizzling: Her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun with model Gigi Hadid, with the duo spotted together at a party earlier this month. And Camila Morrone showed her ex what he's missing with a series of sultry snaps on her Instagram
Sizzling: Her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun with model Gigi Hadid, with the duo spotted together at a party earlier this month. And Camila Morrone showed her ex what he's missing with a series of sultry snaps on her Instagram

Sizzling: Her ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio is having fun with model Gigi Hadid, with the duo spotted together at a party earlier this month. And Camila Morrone showed her ex what he’s missing with a series of sultry snaps on her Instagram

Camila stunned at the cleavage, which emphasized her cleavage and flat stomach.

The brunette’s corset had a sheer paneled torso and spaghetti straps with gold accents.

Camila styled the standout number with matching colored pants that hung low around her waist.

She rocked with wavy hair rocking heavy bangs; she formed a storm in the three snaps she shared on her Instagram on Friday.

Stunning: the 26-year-old model showed her ample cleavage in a sheer corset, paired with black trousers
Stunning: the 26-year-old model showed her ample cleavage in a sheer corset, paired with black trousers

Stunning: the 26-year-old model showed her ample cleavage in a sheer corset, paired with black trousers

Vibes: Camila stunned in the plunging top, which emphasized her plunging neckline and flat stomach
Vibes: Camila stunned in the plunging top, which emphasized her plunging neckline and flat stomach

Vibes: Camila stunned in the plunging top, which emphasized her plunging neckline and flat stomach

The photos were taken after she attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Her snaps come just days after a report from People revealed that Camila’s ex Leo is ‘smitten’ with Gigi Hadid.

Camila and Leo broke up sometime this summer after four years together, right after she turned 25.

Event: The photos were taken after she attended Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday
Event: The photos were taken after she attended Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday

Event: The photos were taken after she attended Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week on Friday

Strike a pose: Camila pictured with Vanessa Hudgens at the Versace Fashion Show on Friday, September 23 during Milan Fashion Week
Strike a pose: Camila pictured with Vanessa Hudgens at the Versace Fashion Show on Friday, September 23 during Milan Fashion Week

Strike a pose: Camila pictured with Vanessa Hudgens at the Versace Fashion Show on Friday, September 23 during Milan Fashion Week

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been older than 25.

She is also the first woman he has dated and has a child.

Leo and Gigi were pictured together on Dailymail.com for the first time on Saturday, September 10, at a party in New York City.

The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Prior to their sighting, Leo was reported to have “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] at the moment,” said Us Weekly.

Seen on September 10 at the 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Rainbow Room 20 Rockfeller Plaza in New York City
Seen on September 10 at the 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards at the Rainbow Room 20 Rockfeller Plaza in New York City
Leo seen on December 5, 2021 at the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up
Leo seen on December 5, 2021 at the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up

The duo: Her snaps come just days after a report from People revealed that Camila’s ex Leo was ‘smitten’ with Gigi Hadid

As they were: Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October; seen on January 11, 2020 in NYC
As they were: Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October; seen on January 11, 2020 in NYC

As they were: Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October; seen on January 11, 2020 in NYC

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Elon Musk ex girlfriend Grimes shows off…

Merry

Jennifer Garner, 50, says her company…

Merry

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila…

Merry
1 of 4,850

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More