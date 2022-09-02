Camila Mendes flaunts her cleavage in a plunging black sequinned gown with VERY dramatic frills

<!–

It’s one of the most star-studded events on the movie calendar.

And Camila Mendes was one of the acting greats who graced the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival when she attended the premiere of Bones and All on Friday.

The Riverdale star, 28, showed off her plunging neckline in a dangerously deep sequined black dress with dramatic shoulder ruffles as she attended the coveted movie event.

Camila put on an extremely busty show in the revealing black dress with sparkly sequin details.

The teenage drama star’s dress boasted dramatic shoulder ruffles and revealing cutouts as she posed up a storm.

Camila fashioned her shiny raven locks into a sleek up-do and accessorized her look with dainty gold earrings.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Bones And All stars the native New Yorker, 26, as disenfranchised drifter Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

In the teaser, Lee asks Maren, “Don’t you think I’m a bad person?”

Maren replies, “All I think is that I love you.”

The coming-of-age horror film is set in the 1980s when Lee’s Chevy truck with Indiana plates has bumper stickers for Reagan/Bush 1984 and one that reads, “My wife, yes. My dog ​​maybe. My gun, never.’

Bones and All, which hits theaters November 23, is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel and features Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Francesca Scorsese.