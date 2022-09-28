Camila Cabello wonders if her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes is on The Voice stage during Blind Auditions

Camila Cabello thought her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes was singing on Tuesday’s episode of The Voice when contestant Tanner Hower covered his song Mercy.

The 25-year-old new coach seemed shocked to recognize that Tanner, 29, of Huntington Beach, Calif., was performing Shawn’s 2016 hit, 24.

“Is that my… Is that Shawn up there?” Camila asked who couldn’t see Tanner during his Blind Auditions performance.

Tanner continued to sing, and Camila commented, “I thought it was Shawn.”

“Wow,” said fellow coach Gwen Stefani, 52.

Gwen, Blake Shelton and John Legend pressed their buttons for Tanner.

Camila refused to turn around but was the first to congratulate Tanner for being on The Voice.

“I was like, ‘Is Shawn on stage now?'” Camila admitted.

“You sounded like him,” John, 43, agreed.

‘WowWow. You know him best, so that’s great,” Tanner said.

“I know him better than anyone in this room. But the reason I didn’t turn around was because I felt like you looked a little too much like him. Obviously he has a great voice. I love this song,” Camila said.

“But I’d be curious, if you choose your coach, to set you apart a little bit,” she added.

“I really respect Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that direction, but I absolutely love what you’re saying. Thank you very much. I’ll try to be more unique,’ Tanner told Camila.

“I was deep in his job,” Camila said, giggling.

‘Hi! Hey!’ John exclaimed. “Okay now.”

‘Wow. She said it, we heard it,” Blake, 46, joked.

Tanner chose Gwen, a native of Orange County, as his coach.

‘Oh my God! Orange County power!’ Gwen exclaimed before handing Tanner a team jersey.

Camila and Shawn started dating in July 2019.

They collaborated on the song Señorita which was released in June 2019 after previously collaborating on the 2015 song I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Camila and Shawn announced their split last November.

Tanner said before his audition that he was excited to hear that Camila was going to be a coach, but he had already chosen Shawn’s Mercy for his audition.

“It’s just funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song for Camila Cabello. So I hope she likes it,” Tanner said with a chuckle.