Camila Cabello shows off her generous curves in a low-cut bra top

Camila Cabello certainly made an impression in New York City on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old hitmaker was seen in a striking outfit consisting of a pink bra top and a figure-hugging skirt as she made her way along the walkways of the Big Apple.

The performer’s outing took place the same day she discussed a possible UFO sighting during a performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Cabello wore a low-cut pink plaid bra top that showed off her sculpted arms during her outing.

The Havana singer also modeled a matching long, figure-hugging skirt that hung tight around her rounded hips.

The songwriter wore Grace Lee and Bea Bongiasca jewelry, a stylish bright pink purse, and wore a pair of high-heeled shoes in the same color.

Her voluminous brunette locks fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the bright tones of her clothes.

Cabello began her appearance on The Tonight Show by telling that she had her alien encounter while on a sightseeing trip in South America.

“We are out walking and there has been a lot of ghostly activity there. I’m talking about UFO activity,” she said.

The artist went on to say that she “wasn’t one of those people who says, I don’t want to believe and then I see something that isn’t there.”

Cabello then stated that she may have seen an alien craft while spending time with her parents.

“I take a picture of my mom and dad, and my dad looks through the pictures, and… I really think we caught a UFO,” she said.

After showing the video and a screenshot, the artist stated, “That doesn’t look like a bird, it’s not a phone thing.”

The hitmaker added: “I think the aliens trusted me to capture a UFO moment!”

Cabello concluded by explaining why she felt she should have made her observation.

“Maybe they trusted me because they were like, ‘She’s hard to get,’ because I’m not one of those people who was super looking for it,” she said.