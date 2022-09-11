Camila Cabello makes a statement in an electric yellow three-piece ensemble at Rock in Rio Festival

<!–

Camila Cabello made hearts beat faster on Saturday night as she performed at the Rock in Rio Festival in the Brazilian city.

The 25-year-old Señorita singer caught the eye when she donned a yellow three-piece ensemble as she entered the music festival’s Mundo stage.

Her bright outfit consisted of a floor-length trench coat, high-waisted cargo pants and a slim-fitting bodysuit.

Bold: Camila Cabello, 25, made a statement on Saturday in an electric yellow trench coat and three-piece cargo pants as she gave a heart-pounding performance at Brazil’s Rock in Rio Festival

The stylish pants featured a black-and-silver center zip detail, as she sat atop her torso-bare bodysuit — featuring a metal ring design.

Camila’s coat, which wrinkled at the waist and hem, was tossed to one side as she turned the heating up a notch during the performance.

Her chocolate brown locks were styled in a textured curl as they fell freely to the singer’s torso.

Warm up: She worked up a sweat during the performance – and put out a series of sultry moves

Matching: Her light outfit consisted of a floor-length trench coat, which she paired with high-waisted cargo pants

Free: Her chocolate brown locks were styled in a textured curl as they fell all the way to the singer’s torso

In addition to massive earrings, Camila added a striking makeup look by adding diamond gemstone stickers on her eyelids in true festival style.

The Cuban-American singer put on quite the show as she worked up a sweat on stage — bouncing back and forth with high-impact dance routines.

Joined by backup dancers in bright orange utility outfits, the starlet grunted at one of her stage companions as she pulled off some sultry dance moves.

Going For It: The Starlet Grinded On One Of Her Stage Companions As She Pulled Some Sultry Dance Moves

Cut-out: Her bodysuit had a sleeveless cut and a metal ring that pulled in the bust

Festi Spirit: In addition to huge hoop earrings, Camila added a statement makeup look – adding diamond gem stickers to her eyelids in true festival style

The former Fifth Harmony member appeared to be having the time of her life at the festival, throwing her hands in the air as she beamed at the crowd.

While headline act Coldplay later took the stage, the energy for their performance remained high.

Frontman Chris Martin got the crowd going for the performance as he pulled out the band’s hits with his arms in the air.

Work it: The Cuban-American singer put on quite the show as she worked up a sweat on stage — bouncing back and forth with high-impact dance routines

Neon: Camila was joined by a team of backup dancers in bright orange utility outfits

Saturday was the penultimate day of the Rock in Rio festival, which took place over the weekend of September 2-4 and September 8-11.

The first weekend saw stars like Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Marshmello and Iron Maiden take the big stage.

While Sunday will wrap up the music event with hitmakers Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Rita Ora wowing the crowd.

Performance: Although headline act Coldplay later took the stage as well, energy levels remained high for their show

Excited: Frontman Chris Martin got the crowd going for the performance as he pulled out the band’s hits with his arms in the air