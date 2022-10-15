Camila Cabello looks gives a peek at toned tum in New York… while ex Shawn Mendes hits gym in LA

Camila Cabello took a bite out of the Big Apple on Friday as she took a glamorous stroll through the streets of New York City.

The 25-year-old pop star rocked a black and white look, wearing an open white shirt over a revealing black top with black capri pants and platform pumps.

Camila was seen outside in Manhattan while her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 24, was photographed all over the county in Los Angeles hitting the gym.

Camila has taken New York City by storm and appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening in a striking pink outfit.

The Havana singer seems to prefer looks that allow her to show off her flat stomach. The pink look for her Tonight Show appearance consisted of a low-cut pink plaid bra top and a figure-hugging pink plaid skirt.

Cabello covered a little more for her Friday walk, as the town is undoubtedly a bit chilly at this time of year. But the autumn air didn’t stop her from showing off her fashion sense as she wrapped her neck in black and wore chic arm warmers.

The Worth It singer teams up with celebrity stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi to maintain her fashion A-game. The powerful styling duo works with the biggest names in Hollywood, from Jennifer Lopez to Gwen Stefani.

Camila’s flat stomach and petite, toned figure are the result of a rigorous workout routine.

Pop star Jenna Willis’ personal trainer said: To shape that she “pushes hard” and is “extremely committed.” But in addition to burning calories, they can also laugh.

“We end up getting an extra ab workout because of how much we end up laughing,” said the celebrity trainer. Willis praised Cabello’s prowess as a dancer.

“Somehow she manages to keep me on my toes and turn every cardio move into an incredible looking dance move.”

Cardio plays a big part in the Cinderella star’s training regimen, with a particular focus on “complex movements targeting the entire body.”

In addition to exercising, Camila also eats well and she has credited Shawn Mendes with leading her to embrace a healthy diet.

“Shawn influenced me to be healthier,” she once told BBC Radio, per… Hello. ‘I wasn’t healthy at all before. I’ve never eaten vegetables before.’

The Señorita staff first met on tour when both were the opening acts for pop singer Austin Mahone. Their friendship eventually grew into romance and the couple officially started dating in 2019.

The singers went their separate ways in November last year and Mendes has struggled with his mental health since their split.

The Canadian hitmaker was spotted drinking a smoothie after working out with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday.

Dressed in a form-fitting blue long-sleeved shirt and black gym shorts, the Stitches singer kept himself in shape as his former girlfriend conquered New York City.

