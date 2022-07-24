Camila Cabello flashes the flesh in backless peekaboo dress while putting on a busty display

Camilla Cabello rocked the soaked hair look as she flashed the flesh on her Instagram page this weekend.

The 25-year-old pop star, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, did a few little dances on her page on Saturday.

She roamed around in a revealing peek-a-boo dress that showed off her midriff and allowed her to put on a bit of a busty show.

Camila opted for a shimmering midnight blue number that shimmered in the sunlight as she twirled in front of the camera.

The Cuban-born Havana singer let her luxurious hairdo tumble freely over her shoulders.

Sharpening her unmistakable features with heavy makeup, she gave her look an extra touch of dazzle with a pair of earrings.

Camila’s Latest Sizzling Display Comes After She Told It Cosmopolitan UK that she’s not as fixated on finding a relationship as she once was.

‘I don’t pay much attention to it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of good friends over the past year. Lots of girlfriends. I’ve got some great group chats going on,” she said with a laugh.

“If something happens, it’s great fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it. I used to be like, “Yeah, love, oh my god, love”, and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out [them] that’s something more, then that’s great,’ she advanced.

Earlier this month, Camila was spotted swimming on the beach in Coral Gables, Florida with a group of friends, including a rambunctious mystery man.

In June, she found herself in the midst of a whirlwind of rumors that she is involved with Austin Kevitch, founder of the dating app Lox Club, which advertises herself as “for Jews (and non-Jews) of ridiculously high standards.”

Suspicion abates after Page six obtained photos of Austin and Camila enjoying a nighttime walk in Los Angeles together.

Camila and her latest ex Shawn Mendes announced their split last November, but assured fans in an Instagram statement that they were still “best friends.”

An insider who is alleged to be e! News that Shawn “initiated” the conversation about the breakup, which initially left Camila “very upset about the breakup” until she “agreed” that they should break up.

Meanwhile a People a source said the romance ‘cooled off’ after the coronavirus lockdown as their busy work schedules resumed.

They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they were enjoying a break from work,” the insider said.

However, the dynamics would have become “different” with the return of “normal life,” according to the source who spoke to the magazine.

“They have careers that take them in different directions. They went from every day together to not really together now.’

