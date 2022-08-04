Camila Cabello flashes midriff in all-white sweats while heading to a studio session in LA

Camila Cabello was spotted on her way to a studio session in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old performer rocked an all-white outfit as she made her way through a parking garage on her way to her appointment.

The songwriter’s outing came not long after she wrote a tribute to the members of a band she was previously a member of.

Here she is: Camila Cabello was spotted Wednesday afternoon on her way to a studio session in Los Angeles

Cabello was wearing a hoodie that showed a small portion of her chiseled belly as she stepped outside.

The Havana singer also rocked matching wide-leg pants and sneakers.

The artist added a bit of color to her look with a multi-pattern bag and wore wide-framed sunglasses.

Her gorgeous brunette locks fall like a waterfall on her shoulders and contrast perfectly with the light tones of her outfit.

Keeping it consistent: The 25-year-old performer rocked an all-white outfit as she made her way through a parking garage on her way to her appointment

Although she seemed focused on her job during the outing, Cabello showed her playful side in a photo shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

In the snap, the hitmaker saw a wide smile flash as she sat on a small bike during a shopping trip to Walmart.

She also wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read, “He said girl can you drive.”

The performer rocked a little black dress and her beautiful locks fell on her shoulders.

Mess: Cabello showed her playful side in a photo shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday

Cabello also wrote a tribute to her former Fifth Harmony bandmates that was shared on her Instagram account earlier this week.

The songwriter was previously a member of the girl group, which also included singers Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei.

The hitmaker announced that she would be leaving the group in late 2016, and the remaining members continued for two more years before going on indefinite hiatus.

She started her message by writing: ’10 years since this fucking wild ride. crazy to think when this photo was taken, we barely knew each other and the journey we were going on would change our lives forever.’

Good times: Cabello also wrote a tribute to her former Fifth Harmony bandmates that was shared on her Instagram account earlier this week

Cabello continued: “I want to remember the laughter and the jokes and the moments when I squeeze my dreams. please let’s forget all the times I did my own eyeliner, thx.’

The singer closed with her best wishes to the remaining members of the group, as well as their fans.

She wrote: ‘Much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way.’