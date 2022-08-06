Camila Cabello flashes her midriff while enjoying a delicious coffee date with her mother in LA

Camila Cabello was spotted with her mother, 53-year-old Sinuhe, as they made a necessary coffee stop in sunny Los Angeles earlier Friday morning.

The mother-daughter duo smiled and dressed casually for a quick early morning getaway.

The Senorita singer, 25, wore a white crop top to keep cool in the warmer summer temperatures, along with fashionable bottoms.

Morning coffee run: Camila Cabello, 25, was spotted with her mom on a quick coffee session in Los Angeles

The talented performer donned low-waisted gray trousers and added a cropped white shirt, showing off some of her midriff.

The top was sleeveless and had an open collar at the neckline, adding a stylish edge to the look.

Camila chose to slip into a pair of white sneakers to stay comfortable during the weekday outing.

Mother-daughter duo: the talented singer was all smiles as she spoke to her mother during the morning outing

The Havana hitmaker pulled her long locks into a messy bun and showed glimpses of large earrings with gold hoops.

The beauty had a colorful tote bag slung over her right shoulder to hold a few necessary items she needed for the day.

Camila appeared to be in the mood with her mother, who walked along to get a cup of nice coffee.

The singer’s mother also kept her look stylishly casual, by donning black leggings, a black shirt and a colorful long-sleeved sweater.

Matching her daughter, she chose to put on a pair of white sneakers to run the morning errand.

Taking a break: the singer from Havana seemed to be having a great time in between her busy schedule

Camila and her mother seem to have a close relationship. During an interview with Time in 2019, the artist discussed the important role that her mother has.

“My fairy mother in real life would definitely be my mother,” she said. “She does magic for me every day.”

Sinuhe also seems to be thinking about her daughter’s world. During a joint interview with Entertainment tonightshe gushed about Camila and how strong she is.

“I’ve never met anyone who can confront her fears like she can,” she explained.

Summer time: Camila has been enjoying her summer, spending time with family and taking trips to the beach

Passion: Camila started her career by joining the group, Fifth Harmony, later branching out as a solo singer

During an interview with cosmopolitanCamila opened up about how much she’s grown over the years, from focusing on herself to continuing her passion for singing.

“I’m more relaxed, at ease and sure of what I want,” said the Cinderella actress. “All the hell I’ve been through—whether in my head, out of my mind, in small waves or big waves—has taught me how to find the peace I get now.”

The award-winning singer also explained how she is more committed to making friends than a new relationship. She was previously in a relationship with singer Shawn Mendes, with the two splitting in November 2021.

“I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out that is something more, that’s great.’

Camila announced earlier this year that she will be jumping off the stage to become a coach on season 22 of The Voice.