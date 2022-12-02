Cameroon vs Brazil predictions: World Cup 2022

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today’s games.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has crunched the numbers to predict the results of each game, all the way to the final.

For today’s matches, Kashef has analyzed over 200 stats, including number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the last century.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Cameroon vs Brazil, Group G

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: Friday December 2: 22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: Cameroon has everything to play for to have a chance of progressing to the round of 16. Unfortunately for them, they will have to beat five-time World Cup champions Brazil, who have already qualified.

Although Kashef has only given the Indomitable Lions a five percent chance of beating Brazil, a victory is not impossible. Cameroon defeated Brazil 1-0 in the 2003 FIFA Confederations Cup.

And there have been bigger setbacks during this World Cup.

Who: Serbia vs Switzerland, Group G

Where: Stadium 974

When: Friday December 2: 22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: Switzerland and Serbia will battle for second place in Group G in the knockout stages on Friday in a rematch of their 2018 World Cup match where political tensions clouded a hard-fought match.

Kashef predicts an exciting match between the two European teams, but expects Switzerland to win.

Who will win the World Cup?

With 44 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 66 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference to how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.