Cameroon supporters celebrate historic 1-0 victory against Brazil

They may not have progressed to the next stage of the World Cup tournament, but Cameroon supporters left Qatar’s Lusail Stadium knowing their team had made history by beating Brazil.

Capping a series of stunning upsets football fans have now become accustomed to at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cameroon delivered a shock 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday night – the first time an African nation has beaten the Brazilians at the World Cup.

Brazil has won all seven previous encounters involving African teams at the World Cup, including beating Cameroon in 1994 and again in 2014.

But the historic victory was not enough for Cameroon to qualify for the next Round of 16 after securing third place in Group G behind Brazil and Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2 in the other final group game on Friday.

“We feel great, don’t you feel great? It’s so satisfying. I’m very happy. We finally beat Brazil,” said John Epanty, who hails from Cameroon, after the game against Al Jazeera.

“Brazil is one of the best teams in the world. If you’re looking for a consolation win, you want this win,” he said.

Fellow Cameroonian Caleb Williams predicted that the celebrations in Cameroon would last all night.

“They are already drinking and will be until morning,” Williams said. “I mean, we knocked out Brazil, that’s huge,” he told Al Jazeera.

Vincent Aboubakar’s winning goal came in the final 92nd minute of the game and apart from the win it also thrilled the supporters of the Indomitable Lions at Lusail Stadium who probably expected the game to end in a draw.

After the match, Cameroon’s supporters, though few in number, made the most of the special moment, singing their team’s praises as media cameras roamed to capture the aftermath of the historic victory. Brazilian fans also joined in the festivities, knowing that they had lost but had already qualified for the next leg, which will see them face South Korea on December 5.

Still, the shock of Cameroon’s goal in the closing minutes of the game was too much for some Brazilian supporters.

“I don’t feel very well,” Patricia Luze from Sao Paulo told Al Jazeera.

“I didn’t expect that goal,” said Luze, who has tickets to the World Cup final and hopes to see her team compete in that match.

“The final is here and I hope to be here again when, by God’s grace, we raise the cup again,” she said.

Before kick-off on Friday, the contingent of Cameroonian fans at Lusail clearly outnumbered the thousands of Brazilian fans who turned Lusail into a sea of ​​yellow and green.

Brazil is seen by many as the greatest football nation in the world and the energy of their fans on Friday – decked out in t-shirts, scarves and waving flags – showed how much they love their five-time World Cup winners.

The victory was “bittersweet,” said Samuel Ngassam from Douala in Cameroon.

“Yes, we beat Brazil. I am proud,” he said.

“But we have a lot of lessons to learn from this,” Ngassam told Al Jazeera, as a group of Brazilian fans nearby called him to make a short video with them.

Ngassam said that the Cameroonian team “should have shown more courage” and that in their previous games it seemed they had settled for a draw.

Tonight, however, was not about qualifying for the next round of the World Cup, but about Brazil, he said.

“Today we beat Brazil. That’s all that matters,” he added.

“I’ll worry about everything else when I wake up.”