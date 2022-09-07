Cameron Waters dies in tragic motorbike accident before finishing family’s dream home

<!–

A father of two, who was halfway through building their dream farm for his family, has tragically died in a motorcycle accident.

Cameron Waters, 33, was ‘happy place to ride his motorbike’ in the Big Desert – a rural town more than 450km west of Melbourne’s CBD on the South Australian border – when he was involved in the incident.

Emergency services were called to Murrayville-Nhill Road near Brushcutters Track just before 4.30pm on Friday after reports that Mr Waters had collided with a car.

Father of two Cameron Waters (pictured with son Tommy, 4, and two-year-old daughter Billie) died tragically after his motorcycle collided with a car

The 33-year-old man died tragically before he finished building their dream farm for his family ((pictured with his partner of 14, Natalie Upjohn and their children)

Mr Waters, from Kilsyth, died on the spot.

Long-time girlfriend Lisa Tisuno described the young father as the “calest person who ever walked the earth” with a “happy-go-lucky” attitude in a GoFundMe page on Monday.

“Our hearts are broken by the tragic events that have claimed the life of Cameron Waters,” Ms Tisuno wrote.

Ms. Tisuno explained that the fund, called Keeping Cam’s Dream Alive, was created to help complete the construction of the family farm and to support his 14-year-old partner Natalie Upjohn, his son Tommy, four, and two years old. old daughter Billie.

“Cam was in his happy place riding his motorcycle when he was tragically killed,” Ms Tisuno wrote.

“Cam’s dream was for his children to live in their half-finished farm.

“Some of the money will be used to complete his dream so the kids and Nat can make memories exactly where Cam wanted them.

“This GoFundMe is for anyone who wants to support to ease some financial burden, although not something that is expected.”

Friends of Mr Waters (pictured) and Mrs Upjohn said the young father was ‘in his happy place to ride his motorbike’ when he lost his life

The remaining funds will be used for Tommy and Billie’s education, as Mr. Waters and Mrs. Upjohn, who teach at a nearby school, made the education of their children a top priority.

The fund has received 145 donations totaling $20,355 and hopes to raise $50,000.

Mr Walters’ devastated parents, Bruce and Johanne, along with his brothers and their wives, have sworn to keep their son’s memory alive.

An investigation is underway into the exact cause of the accident.

Police confirmed that the driver of the car was unharmed and has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Carina.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333,000 or submit a confidential report online.