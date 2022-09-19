Cameron Smith wins his first LIV Golf event by three shots in Chicago

Cameron Smith, who claimed his first LIV Golf victory on Sunday, said a decision on whether he and other competitors in the Saudi Arabia-backed series will receive world ranking points must be made soon.

LIV Golf, which held its fifth event this week in Chicago, applied for recognition by the World Golf Ranking – which plays a key role in deciding entry to golf’s four majors – in July, and their case is still under review.

Smith was one of 12 major champions in the 48-player LIV Golf field this week at Rich Harvest Farms, where he secured a three-shot victory.

Cameron Smith won the maiden LIV Tour title on Sunday after claiming a three-shot victory in Chicago

Smith celebrates after winning his first LIV Golf event after entering for $100m. last month

Smith celebrates with girlfriend Shanel Naoum on the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational – Chicago

“I guess there’s a lot at stake with the ranking points, getting into the majors, things like that,” Smith, who earned an exemption into golf’s four majors for at least the next five years with his victory at the British Open in July.

“(A decision) is needed pretty quickly, I think. The field here is strong enough and deep enough to where it warrants it, and hopefully it’s soon.’

LIV Golf has lured players away from the PGA Tour with staggering amounts of money, but the financial windfall could come at a price for those who still want to compete in the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and British Open.

The world No. 3 claimed a decision on world ranking points after his victory

Organizers of the majors have not changed their qualifying rules, but Smith, who earned $4 million for his LIV Golf win and is ranked third in the world, could one day find himself on the outside looking in as he can no longer earn points for now in the world rankings.

Smith won two of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 after winning at the Players Championship and the British Open, and the Australian admitted he felt pressure to deliver early in his LIV Golf career.

“I feel like I needed to prove to myself and probably more to other people that just because I’ve changed tours doesn’t mean I’m a worse player for it,” Smith said.

‘I’m still out here to win. That’s what we’re all here for. Hopefully we can continue this.’