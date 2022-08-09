Cameron Smith Refuses To Deny Reports He Signed $100 Million Deal To Join LIV Golf And Quit PGA Tour
Cameron Smith is refusing to deny reports that he has signed a $100 million deal to join LIV Golf and leave the PGA Tour as the British Open winner insists he is focused only on the FedEx Cup this week -playoffs
- Cameron Smith has long been linked with a move to Saudi-backed LIV Golf
- Recent reports say he has already signed a $100 million deal with the tour
- But when he spoke on Tuesday night, Smith would not be drawn to his plans for the future
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
British Open winner Cameron Smith has refused to deny he signed a $100 million deal to join LIV Golf.
At a belated press conference ahead of the start of this week’s FedEx Cup playoffs, Smith was questioned about his future plans.
“My goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for. I have no comment on that,” he said.
British Open winner Cameron Smith has refused to deny signing a $100M LIV Golf deal
Smith has long been linked with a move to LIV Golf and that could finally happen next month
Earlier this week, Australian golfer Cam Percy claimed his compatriot Smith has already signed terms with the Saudi Arabia-backed tour alongside another Aussie in Marc Leishman.
“Too bad, yes, they are gone,” he told RSN radio. “I had a long chat with Adam Scott and he was very interesting to talk about, right where it is,” he said.
“He said he met these guys (LIV) in 2017 (and) that they were ready to do all this. So the tour has long known that this stuff is in the works.
“The more you dig into it, some people don’t care, some people have a conscience and do care.”
Smith has long been linked with a move to LIV, but refuses to talk about the controversial breakout tour when asked about it.
Smith has long been hesitant about where his long-term future will be in golf
He was unhappy when asked about his LIV links shortly after winning The British Open
The world No. 2 dodged questions about LIV Golf when they were pressed immediately after the British Open victory earlier this year.
‘I just won the British Open and that’s what you’re asking? I think that’s nice, not so good,” Smith said.
“I don’t know, mate. My team around me is concerned about all those things. I’m here to win golf tournaments.”
The next LIV Golf event will be held in Boston next month, September 2-4.