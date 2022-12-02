Home Cameron Smith fails at the Australian Open
Cameron Smith fails at the Australian Open

Video: Cameron Smith wrestles at Australian Open

Cameron Smith is struggling at Australian Open

A week after winning the Australian PGA over Royal Queensland, Cameron Smith is in danger of missing the cut at the Australian Open. He sits +2 after his second round.

