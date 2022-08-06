Cameron Norrie sets up meeting with world No 1 Daniil Medvedev in Abierto de Tenis Mifel
- Britain’s No. 1 defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets to reach the final
- Arranges a meeting with the number 1 in the world, Daniil Medvedev, who won in straight sets
- Norrie said he loves playing in Mexico after reaching another ATP Tour final
Defending champion Cameron Norrie confronted world number one Daniil Medvedev in the final of Abierto de Tenis Mifel with a victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The British number one battled in the second semi-final in Los Cabos, Mexico to a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over the Canadian second seed in two hours 19 minutes.
Norrie’s success, his first over Auger-Aliassime in five meetings, kept the third seed on course for a third ATP Tour title this year.
The British number 1 came through a tough test to defend his title within a match
He now faces Medvedev, who defeated fourth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6 6-1 to secure the top spot in the world rankings until at least the end of the US Open next month.
Norrie told reporters, “You always want to defend the title, but it’s complicated. The start was difficult, but I played very well after losing the second set.
“I’m trying to play at my best level and it’s incredible to come back to the final. I like to play in Mexico.’
The world’s number 1 made it through his semi-final in two sets to meet Norrie