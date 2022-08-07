Cameron Norrie loses in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel 

Cameron Norrie just missed his third ATP Tour title of the year when he lost in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

Norrie, the world No. 12, won the tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico last year, but faced a big task defending his crown against Medvedev.

Little separated the two in a thrilling first set as both players took advantage of their early opportunities.

Britain’s No. 1 Norrie successfully knocked off a setpoint 5-4, but was unable to prevent Medvedev from converting on his second attempt.

The Russian was in cruise control from there, racing home in second to capture his 14th tour-level trophy with a 7-5 6-0 win.

It is Medvedev’s first win since last year’s US Open.

“I fought as hard as I could, but Daniil was too good,” said Norrie, 26. “Well done to you and your team. You certainly earned it this week.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone for their support. I like to play in Mexico and that’s why I come back. I feel really good here.’

Most of Medvedev’s success over the years has been due to hard courts and he didn’t lose a set this week en route to his first title of the season.

“Every game was very good, but the final is always special,” said Medvedev.

“In the final you play the best player of the week, so it’s always a high level game and I’m really happy that I was able to show a good level in such an important game, some good shots.”

Medvedev needed treatment in the 11th game on Saturday when he scraped his hand on the pitch and drew blood as he hit a ball, shortly after left-handed Norrie saved two set points to make the game 5-5 in the opening set.

The Russian, who won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year, stepped up a gear from then on, winning the next eight games to seal the match.

‘It was not easy. Cam is a great player, so it was really intense,” said Medvedev. “When you play against Cam, you know you have to fight for every point.

“Actually, bleeding helped me, I think a little, so I could hold my nerves a little bit more. Since then I have been able to play well and that was enough today.’