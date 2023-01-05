Cameron Green ‘touch and go’ for Nagpur Test

Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green has revealed he is “touch and go” for India’s first Test after finger surgery, but has cleared any doubts about his bowling availability in the IPL.

Green broke his right index finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne. He was able to bat in Australia’s first innings with the fracture and made an unbeaten half-century, but was ruled out of the Sydney Test after requiring surgery to repair the fracture.

Speaking at SEN WA in Perth on Wednesday night, Green revealed his timeline for recovery will be tight ahead of Australia’s first test of a four-match series against India in Nagpur that begins on February 9.

“I think me and Starcy [Mitchell Starc] are maybe touch and go for that first one, but of course we’re giving ourselves the best chance,” said Green.

“[It’s] goes well. Had successful surgery in Sydney and the surgeon is very happy with how it went. I think he did Tim Paine’s successful surgery, so it fills me with a lot of confidence.

“The rehab has two weeks, then two weeks to start running and get the shoulder and back moving, just to make sure they’re not frozen in place. Then probably after four weeks I’ll try a ball and see how that works Try holding a cricket bat and see how it feels Right now [the finger] feels really good, pain free, so that gives me a little bit of confidence in four weeks that it will all work out. We meet [as a team] in Sydney for the Allan Border Medal [ceremony]then we leave for India the next day.”

Starc is also recovering from a tendon injury to the left middle finger which also occurred during the Melbourne Test and which ruled him out of Sydney.

The Allan Border Medal will be presented on January 30. The plan for the Australian test squad was to hold an optional three-day training camp in Sydney prior to the India tour to coincide with the event. The side will then travel to India and practice for seven days in the center of the wicket for the first Test without a warm-up match.

That leaves Green about ten days between holding a ball and bat for the first time and playing in the first Test in India, with two lost days to travel.

Green is set for a monster spell in India as he is likely to stay after the completion of the Test series to play in the IPL following the big purchase of Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction.

Written correspondence had been sent to the IPL franchises on 23 December prior to the IPL auction stating that Green would be unavailable to bowl for four weeks after the conclusion of the Fourth Test on 13 March.

But Green did not know where that correspondence came from, stating that it was false and that he would be available to bowl for Mumbai Indians from the start of the IPL.

“No, that’s not right,” Green said.

“I’ve been hearing about this for a while. I don’t know where it came from. We’ve talked to the selectors.

“I’ve heard I’m 100% available for both skills in the IPL in the beginning, so yeah, I’m not sure where that comes from.

“Obviously my number one priority is the pre-test series, to get myself ready for the first test.”

Green was excited to join the Mumbai Indians along with three fellow Western Australians in Tim David, Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff.

“It’s great,” Green said.