Cameron Green out of the Sydney test with a fractured finger

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has suffered a broken finger meaning he will not bowl again in the Boxing Day test and has been ruled out of the Sydney test which starts on 4 January.

On Wednesday morning, ahead of the third day at the MCG, it was confirmed that scans on Green’s right index finger had revealed a small fracture. Anrich Nortje hit him on the finger while he was batting late on the second day and was forced to retire injured.

Australia said Green is available to bat again in the match but will not bowl. His ability to catch the bat will not be hampered in the same way as his ability to catch and release the ball as he throws with his right index finger.

The injury means the all-rounder will not play in the third Test in Sydney or in the BBL. But it is anticipated that he will be fit for the four-round tour of India from February.

His injury is a blow to Australia’s bowling actions in the MCG Test. Despite already holding a 197-run lead with seven wickets in hand and three days to play, Australia are short on bowling options, particularly after Green took a career-best 5 for 27 to beat South Africa for just 189 on the first day.

Mitchell Starc also has an injury to the middle finger on his left hand after injuring it while playing on day one. There are reports that he has suffered ligament damage, but this has not been confirmed by CA. Australia manager Andrew McDonald has confirmed that Starc is available to bowl in the second innings at the MCG, but he will not be at full capacity.

“He’s going to play a role with both the bat and the ball throughout the course of the game,” McDonald told SEN on Wednesday morning. “He will be limited and his capabilities will not be as [fully fit] like he’d like, but he’ll be able to play a role for us, so that’s a positive sign.”

Marnus Labuschagne had a decent plate in the nets on the morning of the third day before rain interrupted the warm-up. He was working on his bowling with Australia’s substitute bowling coach, Andre Adams. Steven Smith was also throwing some leg spins to Australia’s substitute batsman on the team Marcus Harris.

Green’s injury creates a headache for Australia selectors ahead of the Sydney Test. Mitchell Marsh had been the backup all-rounder in the Test squad for the last 12 months, including the Ashes and tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But Marsh is currently unavailable while he recovers from ankle surgery.

He opens the door for Western Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who has been on Australia’s radar since his outstanding performance in last season’s Sheffield Shield final. He too performed superbly for Australia A during the winter tour of Sri Lanka and played in the Prime Minister’s XI, which was effectively an Australia A side, against the West Indies in November. But Hardie’s Shield’s form waned after an excellent all-around match against Queensland in the WACA in October, although he did start the BBL well for the Perth Scorchers, including 55th against the Sydney Sixers.

Australia already have a bowling cover for Starc if, as expected, he is ruled out of the Sydney test with Josh Hazlewood and Lance Morris currently with the team. There’s a chance they could add a second spinner to the team ahead of Sydney, given that the SCG field has been so spin-friendly this summer. Mitchell Swepson was the second starting player, having played four Tests in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but there have been talks of Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Todd Murphy threatening the pecking order ahead of the India tour.