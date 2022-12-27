Cameron Green out of the Sydney test with a fractured finger

Australia said Green is available to bat again in the match but will not bowl. His ability to catch the bat will not be hampered in the same way as his ability to catch and release the ball as he throws with his right index finger.
The injury means the all-rounder will not play in the third Test in Sydney or in the BBL. But it is anticipated that he will be fit for the four-round tour of India from February.
“He’s going to play a role with both the bat and the ball throughout the course of the game,” McDonald told SEN on Wednesday morning. “He will be limited and his capabilities will not be as [fully fit] like he’d like, but he’ll be able to play a role for us, so that’s a positive sign.”
If Australia does not choose another all-rounder to replace Green, they will have to consider whether to play with six batsmen and five bowlers, or seven batsmen and just four bowlers. Harris, a specialist starter, is the only backup hitter currently with the team. A mid-level player like Peter Handscomb could also get into the mix.