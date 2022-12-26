Cameron Green on IPL payday: ‘I just put my name up for auction, and it just happened’

Green, 23, was bought for a staggering INR 17.50 crore (AUD 3.15 million approx) by Mumbai Indians at Friday’s IPL auction at the end of a frenzied bidding war with Delhi Capitals.
“To be fair, I don’t think I did much to win that,” Green said. “I just put my name up for auction, and it just happened. It doesn’t change who I am or how I think and how much confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully it didn’t change too much.”
Green said Friday that he was shaking after the final bid was made at the auction. But he quickly had to turn his attention to the test match starting on Monday. He believes that the occasion and his teammates were able to bring him back to earth.
“Guys can definitely take you down pretty quickly,” Green said. “It’s a good group we have at the moment. They all surround you when they need to and can bring you back pretty quickly when they want to. I think they were all focused on Boxing Day. It’s a fixture that you point to early in the year, and it You’re looking forward to it, so now you’re 100% focused.”
“I try to leave it all out to be fair, I’m not trying to read too much,” Green said. “Uzzie has been with me. He basically came up to me and said, ‘I want you to know that it’s all very light humor and just because I love you and I’m so happy for you.’ The guys were really good.”