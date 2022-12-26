Cameron Green on IPL payday: ‘I just put my name up for auction, and it just happened’

Cameron Green says he didn’t do much to earn his big IPL payday and believes it won’t change him as a person or the way he approaches his cricket.

Green, 23, was bought for a staggering INR 17.50 crore (AUD 3.15 million approx) by Mumbai Indians at Friday’s IPL auction at the end of a frenzied bidding war with Delhi Capitals.

The all-rounder from Australia then capped an extraordinary week by claiming his first test haul of five wickets on the opening day of the second test against South Africa in Melbourne.

Speaking after his best Test bowling performance, Green admitted he felt he hadn’t done much in T20 cricket to justify the huge price tag in the IPL despite Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani believing that would bring “lifetime value” to the franchise.

“To be fair, I don’t think I did much to win that,” Green said. “I just put my name up for auction, and it just happened. It doesn’t change who I am or how I think and how much confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully it didn’t change too much.”

Green said Friday that he was shaking after the final bid was made at the auction. But he quickly had to turn his attention to the test match starting on Monday. He believes that the occasion and his teammates were able to bring him back to earth.

“Guys can definitely take you down pretty quickly,” Green said. “It’s a good group we have at the moment. They all surround you when they need to and can bring you back pretty quickly when they want to. I think they were all focused on Boxing Day. It’s a fixture that you point to early in the year, and it You’re looking forward to it, so now you’re 100% focused.”

Green was the subject of some light-hearted banter from his teammates both before the auction and after. At training at the MCG on the Friday before the auction, Nathan Lyon asked Green which luxurious Perth suburb he might move to.

But Green said it was all in good spirits and that Usman Khawaja had made sure to tell him.