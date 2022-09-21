Cameron Diaz keeps it casual in black T-Shirt and leggings on rare outing with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz was spotted on a rare outing with her husband Benji Madden.

The 50-year-old actress and 43-year-old musician were seen in New York City on Tuesday.

Cameron was dressed for comfort while wearing a black t-shirt with matching leggings.

She wore a light blue denim shirt with buttons around her waist and a pair of bright orange Hoka One One running shoes.

Cameron as an accessory with a pair of large designer black shades and a matching small bag.

Her signature blonde locks were pinned up in a messy bun while showing off her natural look by wearing minimal makeup on her face.

Benji looked cool in black, including a Chrome Hearts hoodie, jeans, sneakers and a Born X Raised baseball cap.

Cameron and Benji’s unlikely romance has become one of Hollywood’s greatest success stories, as they managed to keep their married life private for several years.

The retired actress and Good Charlotte guitarist shocked many when they got engaged after just seven months of dating in December 2014.

They later married at Cameron’s Beverly Hills home in January 2015 in a ceremony attended by several celebrities.

However, despite their high profile, the two stars have managed to live relatively quiet personal lives as they share a two-year-old daughter named Raddix.

On Friday, Cameron stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show where she revealed that her friends called her “nurturing” after welcoming the child.

The conversation started with her family – she has a daughter named Raddix with Benji Madden.

When Fallon congratulated her, she said, “I didn’t have a baby physically, but we brought a child out and it’s unbelievable.”

And she seemed impressed with how far she’s come: “We have a toddler, I’m a full-fledged parent.”

She also said that many of her friends say she is ‘very caring’

But she said she likes that and “will take it.”

